Silver Retreats Expanding Corporate Retreats and Vacationing Options to Cambridge Beaches in Bermuda

Park City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/16/2013 --Silver Retreats®, one of the world’s most luxurious and trusted corporate retreat and luxury accommodations company, is expanding its brand presence in Bermuda by launching a new option using Cambridge Beaches Resort & Spa. “The Cambridge Beaches team commitment is to create a world class luxury resort experience by anticipating the needs of our guests thereby providing the ultimate, in guest satisfaction. Aspirations are recognized and satisfied, always leaving our guests feeling welcomed, cared for, comfortable and pampered, “ said Clarence Hofheins, General Manager of Cambridge Beaches Resort & Spa. “Our new partnership with Silver Retreats is an extension of that philosophy by providing our corporate group clients with a dedicated service ensuring an incredible experience, with several customizable options and a level of luxury that our discerning guests have come to expect when traveling to Bermuda and staying at Cambridge Beaches Resort & Spa. We see this partnership as a perfect fit.”



Cambridge Beaches Resort and Spa is recognized for its 4 star rooms, lavish facilities and pristine beaches, Cambridge Beaches Resort & Spa provides consumers with exceptional service and is a popular location for Silver Retreats customers.



“We are excited about partnering with Cambridge Beaches Resort & Spa. They have our same commitment to the customer, which is our signature priority at Silver Retreats. Their location is exquisite and provides an outstanding corporate culture. This partnership will ensure that the customer's experience extends far beyond the ordinary retreat. Together we will make the experience extraordinary," said Jyl London, COO of Silver Retreats.



Silver retreat offers perfect corporate retreat for executive teams full of luxury, fine dining, extreme adventure and exclusive privileges in the world-class destination. Simply contact Silver Retreats with the number of people attending, the purpose of the retreat, and the dates. We will take it from there, leaving assurance that groups will receive nothing other than the utmost quality and an overall incredible experience. Although Silver was created with corporate team building retreats in mind, Silver also provides extensive personalized packages that cater to all sizes and types of groups. Packages include transportation, lodging and dining accommodations, custom activities. Regardless of the occasion, Silver will plan and organize every integral part of your trip, ensuring your retreat will be an incredible experience that will not leave you disappointed.



Cambridge Beaches Resort & Spa, is authentically Bermuda and steeped in history. It is a picturesque sanctuary from the stresses of everyday life, where adults can again be treated as individuals and where they can regain contact with themselves, their partners, their friends and families, the things that bring meaning to life. The resort welcomes guests 16 years and older year round and whether you seek activity or tranquility, we offer world-class amenities that include the Ocean Spa, a range of gourmet dining venues and experiences, four private beaches, ocean-view Pool Suites with private plunge pools, a bay-front Infinity Pool, nature preserve, full service marina, golf and tennis. Quite simply, Cambridge Beaches is the antidote to stress.



