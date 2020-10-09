SILVIANO Launches the First Voice Activated Laptop Sleeve with Wireless Charging on Indiegogo

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2020 --SILVIANO is making its Indiegogo crowdfunding debut on October 13th and launching the first voice-activated laptop sleeve engineered with wireless charging and global tracking.



Combining luxury materials with the latest tech, The Silviano Sleeve offers the following features.



- Voice-activated Bluetooth tracking (compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant), so that the sleeve can be tracked to its last seen position, anywhere in the world



- Wireless and cable charging that can be used to charge up to three devices simultaneously



- RFID lining to prevent digital data theft



Designed in London, the sleeve's ergonomic design makes it highly-functional and comfortable to use. The laptop folio has a retractable handle for support, custom-developed faux suede lining with special padding to keep the laptop secure. It also has a zip pocket with several small compartments for holding phones, charging wires, credits cards, etc. The Silviano Sleeve is a perfect blend between Legendary Craftsmanship and Futuristic Technology.



Silviano has emerged from a 3rd generation family business with over 70 years of experience in the luxury leather goods industry. The brand is founded by brother and sister team, Nakul and Sonal Malhotra.



Each Silviano Sleeve is handcrafted by master artisans using full grain vegetable tanned eco-friendly leather and then hand-painted using custom-developed waxes from Tuscany.



As co-founder, Sonal says, "Our goal is to offer consumers luxury leather goods at an amazing value without burning a hole in their pockets. The Silviano Sleeve is a stylish and affordable luxury product and is ready to fit into, and upgrade, our consumers daily life."



For more information, visit www.silviano.co.uk.



