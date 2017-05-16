Simlatus Corp Beta-Test Successful with One of America's Largest Broadcast Studios

Grass Valley, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2017 --Simlatus Corporation (OTCMKTS:SIML) announces today the Company's SyncPal product is now going into production after a successful beta-test program with one of the largest broadcast studios in America.



Mike Schatz, Chief Operations Officer stated "The beta-test was proven to be very successful and the studio aided us by suggesting some minor changes which we have already incorporated into the product to enhance its overall functionality. I am working closely with our manufacturing and engineering departments to oversee the production of the first immersive SyncPal product with a July-2017 target date to begin shipping it. We anticipate a welcoming response from our distributors, customers and the broadcast market in general."



Mr. Schatz further stated, "I have also been working closely with our marketing department to assure a successful rollout of the product. Simlatus has finalized contracts with government manufacture representatives in Asia, South America and the Middle East, where the broadcast industry is growing faster than anywhere else in the world. We have pending negotiations in South Africa and throughout the European Community. The projected revenue in our export business is a modest $5M in the next 24 months, with overall projections of $30M across all 55 of the legacy products that we offer."



Chairman of the Board, Bob Stillwaugh, stated "We have had to reinvent our technology over the last 12 months to stay current with the technology shifts within the broadcast industry. We will have many positive surprises for our shareholders over the next 24 months as we take a giant leap into the immersive world of broadcast products. You will find that our proprietary technology, our team, our shareholders and our loyal customers will come to appreciate the positive results we anticipate from the strong company foundation we are building today. Additionally, you may see that our immersive consumer product will be in the hands of millions of smart phone users across the globe. This is our future."



For more information visit: http://simlatus.com/product/syncpal/



About Simlatus www.simlatus.com

Simlatus Corporation's 18 year history as an audio/video icon, designs, manufactures and sells commercial broadcast equipment worldwide. The company has a current expanding revenue base in the broadcast industry with long-term national and international distribution. Our customers include large broadcast giants such as Warner Bros., CBS, NBC, ABC, FOX, ESPN and DIRECTV, as well as many smaller broadcast customers which include religious facilities, international broadcast facilities, colleges, and radio stations. The new SyncPal, and our future Simlatus-IBS, will allow the company to capitalize in the $150B growing industry of augmented/virtual reality.



Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes forward-looking statements. While these statements are made to convey to the public the company's progress, business opportunities and growth prospects, readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements represent management's opinion. Whereas management believes such representations to be true and accurate based on information and data available to the company at this time, actual results may differ materially from those described. The Company's operations and business prospects are always subject to risk and uncertainties. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ are and will be set forth in the company's periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



Contact:

Tom Nelson

Tenassociates33@gmail.com

480-326-8577



Source: Simlatus Corporation



SOURCE: Uptick Newswire