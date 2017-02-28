Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/28/2017 --Paul H. Cannon of Simmons and Fletcher, P.C. has been named the Online Marketing Manager at Simmons and Fletcher, P.C. Paul H. Cannon has been a trial attorney with the law firm since 1995. In 2007, as the law firm began to shift into marketing online, Cannon became involved as a liaison between the third-party vendors responsible for online marketing and the firm.



"The future of attorney advertising lies in the internet," said Cannon. "Thanks to things innovations like Tivo and DVR as well as on demand television and movie services like Netflix, every year we see less return from television and print advertising yet the costs continue to rise." Staying ahead of the game is another concern to Cannon.



"The internet is a powerful marketing tool and it is ever evolving." "However," cautions Cannon, "you can't just leave it all up to a third-party vendor and hope for the best in the law field. If you don't have someone dedicated to it, you can not only get left behind, but you can get taken advantage of by the very companies you hire to 'do it for you." Cannon reported going through several third-party organic Search Engine Optimization and Pay Per Click companies before finding one he trusts the company with.



According to HubSpot, 3 out of every 4 people seeking legal counsel search online to find an attorney. Further, 78% of the most expensive advertising keywords on Google are paid for by lawyers and law firms. These numbers re-enforce the competitive nature of the legal marketing industry, and why Cannon is assuming this important role.



Cannon continues working as a personal injury attorney in the litigation department. However, his role is less involved than before as he moves more toward focusing on the firm's Internet marketing.



"I have managed to become the sort of lead dog bite attorney around here so I do not anticipate giving those up. I will also continue to assist the other trial lawyers on bigger cases such as 18 wheeler accidents, catastrophic injury cases and complex on-the-job injury claims," he said.



Paul H. Cannon is a Shareholder at Simmons and Fletcher, P.C. who has been with the firm for over 20 years. Simmons and Fletcher, P.C. is a personal injury law firm that represent victims of truck accidents, premises liability, product liability, car accidents, dog bites, bus accidents, burn injury, brain injury and other injury cases. The firm has helped countless accident victims since 1970's overcome the damages and losses caused by the negligence of others.



For more information about Paul H. Cannon and the law firm of Simmons and Fletcher, P.C., please visit the firm website at www.simmonsandfletcher.com. For media opportunities, contact Paul Cannon at:



Paul H. Cannon

Simmons and Fletcher, P.C.

9821 Katy Freeway #925

Houston, TX 77024

(713) 932-0777