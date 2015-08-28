Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2015 --The attorneys at Simmons & Fletcher, P.C. are excited to announce three unique scholarship opportunities for the 2015-2016 academic year. Each essay scholarship award is for a different major. The three scholarships are being awarded annually starting in October of 2015 to help reduce the financial burden of college students in law school, marketing, and Christian studies respectively. The three scholarships are discussed in brief below:



Excellence in Ethics Scholarship



Our excellence in ethics scholarship is one of our more prestigious scholarship awards. This award is reserved for a current or future law student who is enrolled in or has been accepted to a Texas-base law school. All applicants will be required to submit a 1,000-word plus essay discussing the importance of pro bono work. The essay should highlight why pro bono work is significant, and why all attorneys should practice pro bono work at some point in their career.



The deadline for applying is October 15, 2015. Winners will be announced November 15, 2015.



http://www.simmonsandfletcher.com/excellence-ethics-scholarship



Law Marketing Scholarship



Our Law Marketing scholarship presents an exciting opportunity for future marketing students to show off their skills. Current high school seniors who have been accepted to a four-year college or marketing school should submit an essay and/or marketing plan that discusses a positive and effective strategy for marketing personal injury law firms.



http://www.simmonsandfletcher.com/law-marketing-scholarship



The deadline for applying for the Law Marketing Scholarship is October 15, 2015.



Christian Studies Scholarship



This scholarship is reserved for two high school senior students who have been accepted to a Christian university within the United States. Applicants should submit an essay of 1,000 words or more discussing the importance of Christian education in the U.S.



http://www.simmonsandfletcher.com/christian-studies-scholarship



The deadline for applying for the Christian Studies scholarship is October 15, 2015.



All scholarships will award one first place prize of $1,000, as well as one second place prize of $500. All winners will be announced on our Facebook and Google+ pages.



