Simone Walsh Jewelry Opens New U.S. Online Store Fresh from Australia: Unique Handcrafted Jewelry

Adelaide, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/06/2017 --Boutique Australian jeweler Simone Walsh, known for stunning handmade jewelry designs, today announced the grand opening of a new U.S. based online store with localized pricing and fast, free delivery, much to the excitement of her fans across North America.In announcing the opening of the online store, Ms. Walsh said, "Being based in Australia, our American customers have often had to suffer long shipping times and high shipping costs when ordering our unique, handcrafted jewelry." "That's all changing now with our brand new, dedicated online store that offers pricing in US dollars, along with fast local delivery, which is free for most jewelry orders." Simone first began selling her jewelry designs online back in 2006. The pieces immediately attracted a lot of attention from American customers who were looking for unique, handcrafted and high-quality jewelry. Now the business will be able to cater to those customers much more easily than ever before.



Along with many old favorites, the new online store also features a selection of brand new designs in silver, gold, and gemstones that aren't currently available anywhere else in the world.



Simone Walsh Jewelry is designed for creative and adventurous women who want to look like themselves rather than like everybody else. The silver, gold and gemstone designs are exclusively available in the United States via the new online store at https://us.simonewalsh.com.



About Simone Walsh Jewelry

For the past 25 years, Simone Walsh has combined sterling silver, gold and gemstones to create a delicate and delightful collection of unique, handcrafted jewelry. The designs showcase a careful craftmanship with stunning sterling silver, gold, rose gold and gemstones.



Simone Walsh Jewelry is a family run business based in the beautiful rural Adelaide hills in South Australia which caters to happy customers all over the world.



For more information about Walsh's unique handcrafted jewelry, please visit http://us.simonewalsh.com.



For media inquiries, please contact Colin McCormack at hello@simonewalsh.com or on 310-614-2439. Download high-resolution images at https://us.simonewalsh.com/pages/for-the-media.



USA store: https://us.simonewalsh.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Simone.Walsh.Jewellery/?fref=ts

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/simonepwalsh



Contact:

Colin McCormack

310-614-2439

hello@simonewalsh.com