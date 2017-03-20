San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/20/2017 --Top Airport Parking launches its 6th market to travelers across the United States at LaGuardia Airport. This launch comes at a good time as the Airport's official website currently states, "Airport construction has required the closure of several parking lots limiting available parking. Please consider alternate means of transportation when traveling from LaGuardia."



With LaGuardia's on-airport parking reaching capacity, Top Airport Parking figured now would be a good time to launch their service for LaGuardia Airport Parking. For those not familiar with how Top Airport Parking's service works, here is an explanation from their CEO, Patrick Murray.



"Purchasing parking from our website and app is very simple. Simply go to the LaGuardia Airport Parking section of our website, fill out the reservation form and make your payment. Once your payment is made you will automatically receive a receipt. Then, our AI systems will pair you with one of our partnering parking facilities that meets the criteria you paid for in the listing. Within 10 minutes after your purchase, you'll receive an e-mail with the exact parking location, parking instructions, and your reservation number. Simply drive to that location and show them your reservation number, and you'll be on your way!"



Some readers may be curious how the price can be $12.95 a day since the LaGuardia Airport currently sells parking for $59 a day. Since Top Airport Parking sells "un-branded parking", or airport parking where you don't know a location until after you've purchased, they are able to negotiate very affordable rates. Their rates are the lowest in each market they enter, because they aren't competing against the branding of the parking lot owners and operators. Murray put it this way, "If a company resells a parking lot's parking space through some deal or discounted rate, this ends up showing up on Google's search results. So a loyal traveler may be searching for their favorite airport parking brand and see there is some kind of deal and end up not purchasing on the brands own site, but a third-party. As one would assume, parking lot owners don't like this since they need to pay extra fees and sell for a discounted rate. If they partner with us, they keep their loyal customers while only selling at a discounted rate through us to travelers they otherwise wouldn't have parking at their facilities."



You can purchase Top Airport Parking's LaGuardia Airport Parking online for a highly discounted rate of $12.95 a day.



