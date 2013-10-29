Simple Guide to Avoiding Genetically Engineered (GMO) Products Published by GeekGrass Blog

Spokane, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2013 --The imperfections of life strike the balance between humans and nature. But sometimes, our constant aspirations for a perfect world have lead us to things that worsen the quality of the very lives we wanted to improve.



In food industry, corn, soy, eggplant and many others are being genetically-engineered to come up with the ideal product that has the desired trait. In a research conducted by the American Academy of Environmental Medicine (AAEM), these GM foods leave traces of long-term harmful effects in our bodies. A perfect example of which is the transfer of genes from GM soy into the DNA of bacteria found in our bodies, as well as the blood of pregnant women and their unborn babies having contained toxic insecticides that were added in GM corn. All these cases are linked to the 13% rise in chronic illnesses that can be attributed to different factors, such as decreased nutrition and antibiotic resistance, the fabrication of rising allergens and higher exposure to toxicity.



In response to the lax regulation in terms of GMO labeling, there’s an inherent value in knowing how to avoid products with GMO most especially if you’re aware of the consequences of its consumption. Check the most essential steps that you should undertake in order to be wise with your options, granting that at stake is the health of your family. After all, it pays to be aware of the risk and what you could do to prevent it.



