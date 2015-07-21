Simple Media Networks Releases Versatile AudioEQ

Northborough, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2015 --Simple Media Networks recently announced that its newest product, the AudioEQ, is now available for purchase in the company's online store. The AudioEQ is a versatile, op-amp experimenter board that has an impressive range of features and applications. "This board is a fundamental tool for us when developing audio circuits. It is like a swiss army knife of audio circuits," according to John Maddox, Chief Engineer at Simple Media Networks. The product will likely have many uses for developers as well as the audio-maker community.



The AudioEQ implements signal conditioning of 2 analog signals, and has provisions for 2 full biquad EQ stages on each channel. Each stage can alternatively be built as an allpass filter. In addition the design is compact, lightweight, and extremely portable.



The AudioEQ can be purchased pre-built or as a bare PCB board, allowing consumers full customization. Currently, the product is available exclusively on Simple Media Networks' website.



To get your hands on the AudioEQ, visit http://www.simplemedianetworks.com/shop



About Simple Media Networks

Simple Media Networks is a technology company focused on developing electronic products and specializing in the development of networking interfaces for audio and video data transmission and control. SMN strives to develop quality electronic products while also assisting clients with their own projects.



