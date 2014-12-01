Simplify Small Businesses in an Efficient and Cost Effective Way

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2014 --A great news for small business that are looking for a platform which will provide them with professional solutions in a very comprehensive manner. IPROSH is dedicated to providing its clients with the best of services which will make their business easier for them.



From project management to time tracking, budget management, portfolio creation, booking, online store, invoice and quote management and much more, all services are provided to small businesses and freelancers looking for job opportunities in a very comprehensive manner. IPROSH offers users three account types that include Freelance for US $17/month, Small Business accounts for US $34/month and Ultimate accounts for US $179/month.



For businesses looking for a website that will enable them to manage everything in one place from clients, to works, projects, invoices and everything else, IPROSH is the ultimate place to get started. IPROSH is dedicated to offer its clients with features that will change their business forever and will help them to grow profitably.



About IPROSH

From front end to back end solutions IPROSH has vowed to provide complete business solutions to its clients. There is no compulsion on the type of services a client can choose to hire IPROSH for. If one isn't in need of front end services like website making, appointment booking or online store, they can check IPROSH for back end solutions as well. The company offers the most affordable packages to all and customers can even choose to subscribe for yearly services if they really like what they are getting. IPROSH offers a complete 10% discount on all its services if customers opt for an annual package with the company.



Currently in its initial stages of development and with a team of extremely creative, skilled and talented staff, IPROSH is offering a 30 days free trial to all who choose it as their business solutions company.



Free 10% coupon for new account : OPENING