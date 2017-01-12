Simplifying Azure Migrations with 10th Magnitude

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2017 --10th Magnitude and KEMP Technologies today announced a partnership to simplify customer adoption of Microsoft Azure solutions. The combination of 10th Magnitude's deep Azure expertise and KEMP's market-leading Azure offerings has already started helping joint customers on their cloud transformation journey.



"Both 10th Magnitude and KEMP have strong cloud-first strategies", said Jeff Fisher, VP of Strategic Alliances, KEMP Technologies. "Partnering together allows us to help our joint customers be successful with cloud migration projects, which often stall due to a lack of expertise and planning as well as awareness and understanding of key enablement technologies and solutions."



10th Magnitude helps companies migrate their existing IT infrastructure to Microsoft Azure, creating either a public- or hybrid-cloud footprint based on goals and requirements. Operating in the cloud requires a different approach from operating on-premises, and 10th Magnitude uses proprietary tools and methodologies developed over hundreds of Azure engagements to help its customers go far beyond a simple "lift and shift." As part of its Azure migration and data center transformation services, 10th Magnitude incorporates best-of-breed tools from partners like KEMP to ensure that customers benefit from enhanced operational efficiency, agility, scalability, and security.



KEMP's software-centric solutions allow 10th Magnitude customers to leverage proven application delivery technology in Azure as they adopt cloud-based workloads. Traditional application delivery controller (ADC) solutions that rely on proprietary hardware are nearly impossible to leverage in the new cloud operating model. On the other hand, products like KEMP's Virtual LoadMaster for Azure, a top 10 Azure Marketplace offering, provide customers with rich application delivery and security capabilities on-demand with consumption-based pricing models that better align to their cloud deployments.



To ensure successful joint customer outcomes, both 10th Magnitude and KEMP have products, tools, and methodologies that help guide Azure migrations, including:



- 10th Magnitude Cloud Readiness Assessment – a comprehensive, proprietary methodology that helps customers determine optimal priority, timing and architecture for migrating applications and their supporting environments to the cloud



- 10th Magnitude Azure Adoption Analysis – a set of proprietary dashboard tools that incorporate a customer's workload data with data from hundreds of other Azure implementations to model Azure investment, cost savings and migration effort



- KEMP 360 Cloud – a portfolio of new components to enable enterprises to efficiently and quickly deploy their on-premises application workloads in the cloud and to orchestrate and manage the delivery of these workloads to maintain optimal end-user experience and service levels



- KEMP Virtual LoadMaster (VLM) – market-leading line of software ADCs that provide all the rich capabilities of KEMP's proven hardware solutions in a virtual appliance form factor available from key public clouds marketplaces like Azure or for on-premises private cloud platforms such as VMware and Azure Stack



Alex Brown, 10th Magnitude Founder and CEO, said: "It's no surprise that KEMP is so actively utilized in the Azure Marketplace. We are using KEMP to fill cloud-based delivery gaps easily and cost-effectively for our Azure clients and we are looking forward to further collaborating with KEMP as their portfolio expands with KEMP 360 Cloud."



About KEMP Technologies

With over 40,000 worldwide deployments and offices in America, Europe, Asia and South America, KEMP Technologies is the industry leader in advanced Layer 2 – 7 Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) and application-centric load balancing. Named one of the fastest growing technology companies in North America by Deloitte with a 499.1% growth rate, KEMP is changing the way modern enterprises and service providers are building cloud-enabled application delivery infrastructure. Over the past decade, KEMP has been a consistent leader in innovation with a number of industry firsts, including high performance ADC appliance virtualization, application-centric SDN and NFV integration, innovative pricing and licensing models and true platform ubiquity that can scale to support enterprises of every size and workload requirement.



Visit https://kemptechnologies.com for more information



About 10th Magnitude

10th Magnitude helps businesses transform with innovative, cloud-based solutions that harness the power of Microsoft Azure. The company combines elements from multiple deep cloud competencies, as well as the most efficient and innovative technology tools and platforms to help clients become more agile, more customer-focused and more operationally efficient. A Microsoft Gold Cloud Platform Partner and a Chef Certified Partner, 10th Magnitude is headquartered in Chicago with offices around the U.S. and clients worldwide.



Visit https://10thmagnitude.com for more information.