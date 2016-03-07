Simply Coding Announces 2016 Javascript Game Design Competition

Draper, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2016 --Simply Coding is all set to organize a game design competition for the kids. To be held on February 13th, this competition will offer a scholarship of $250 for the winners. It is relevant to mention here that Simply Coding has gained a lot of attention in the recent months because of their game design software for the kids. This online educational program has been recommended by many parents as a good program to learn the basics of Javascript animation coding. This training software is currently amongst the top three Amazon bestsellers in the category of Training & Tutorials.



The game designing tutorial from Simply Coding is school system approved and STEM certified. A team of professional programmers have created this program on the basis of feedback of thousands of students that have been involved in its testing and refinement process. On addition to teaching the techniques of game building, this program also encourages critical thinking and innovation. Unlike many similar educational programs, the one from Simply Coding does not have any strict system requirement.



In her Amazon review, a recent Amazon buyer of the program states, "This is so awesome. My daughter is having so much fun learning design with this program. She can't wait every day after school to come home and see what else she can learn to create. Totally an awesome software program. I did receive this to review for a discount in exchange for my honest review."



Simply Coding is dedicated to providing kids the opportunity learn Javascript coding for the top industry professionals. Their upcoming game design competition is an excellent opportunity for the participants to earn their funding for STEM related career. Apart from $250 for the winner, this competition will also offer scholarships of $50 to each of the runner-ups.



Talking about this upcoming competition, a senior official from Simply Coding stated, "In this competition, the kids will design Javascript Browser games on their own. The names of the winners will be declared on the 14th."



The rules and regulations of the competition are available at https://simplycoding.org/comp



About Simply Coding

Simply Coding is an organization dedicated to creating high-quality digital learning programs for the children. The company's JavaScript Game Design Software is now selling successfully at Amazon.com.