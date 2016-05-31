Simply Coding Announces the Launch of Their New Python Programming Course for Kids

Draper, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/31/2016 --Simply Coding proudly announces the Amazon launch of their new Python Programming Course for Kids. The company is well-known for delivering high-quality online computer training modules that are designed specifically for the kids. Simply Coding's previous training course on Javascript game design has already received accolades from the Amazon shoppers. Now, the company is looking to repeat the same success story with their new training curriculum. This Python programming course is now selling on Amazon for an affordable price of $119.95.



The Python-Multiplayer program from Simply Coding has been designed to teach children how to create unique multiplayer adventure games utilizing step-by-step instructions that are easy to follow. Some of the key features that make this program highly effective are video reviews of lessons, online community support, and live Q&A with engineers that have been involved in creating the code for the course. Crafted by professional programmers, this course has been approved by school boards interested in expanding their STEM practice.



One of the key aspects of this program is that it will combine education and fun. Simply Coding claims that their new online course will challenge the spatial and critical thinking of the kids to enhance their math and science skills. Moreover, by designing their own games, the kids will be able to have lots of fun with their friends. This program can be enjoyed by all because it offers extended platform support with minimum system requirements. This online course of computer programming for kids can be accessed simply via a registration code and creating an account.



Announcing the launch of the company's new Python coding program, a senior official from Simply Coding mentioned, "Our previous product has been highly appreciated by the Amazon shoppers. This success has inspired us to deliver another world-class training course that will help the little one learn how to design multiplayer adventure games. We have done everything possible to create an excellent program and hope it will be a great success for us."



To find out more about Simply Coding Python Programming Course for Kids, please visit http://www.amazon.com/dp/B01ETTRZ3M



About Simply Coding

Simply Coding is an organization dedicated to creating high-quality digital learning programs for the children. A number of online courses from the company are now selling successfully on Amazon.com.