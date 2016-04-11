Simply Coding Hires Announces New Promotional Strategy for Their Game Design Software for Kids

Draper, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/11/2016 --Simply Coding has just disclosed that the company has worked out a strong promotional strategy for effective promotion of their educational software for game design. This product has already made a steady start in Aamazon.com, and the company is now looking to explore new avenues to get connected to larger pool of prospective customers. The software program from Simply Coding has been designed specifically for children aged ten and more. Interestingly, many parents have also learned the basics of game designing with the help of this software program.



With the ever increasing popularity of computer games, designing of these games have now emerged as an attractive career option for the children. Simply Coding informs that their learning program is STEM certified and the curriculum has been approved by the country's school systems. They also claim that the program has been created based on feedback received from thousands of kids that have been involved in this product's testing and refinement. Most importantly, this program doesn't have a strict system requirement. This allows the users to access the online classes on any PC or Mac. Also, Simply Coding provides live mentor assistance to help the students excel.



A highly impressed parent recommends this program saying, "These classes are great, several of my kids have taken these classes and they are fantastic. My twelve year old has really been inspired and found something useful to do. Buying is easy and well worth the money. I can't believe that is all they are charging. We do some home school and these classes have been really helpful."



Talking about the new promotional strategy for the product, a senior official from Simply Coding stated, "We are pleased about the start we have made in Amazon. However, now, the time has come for us to look at alternative avenues that can help us connect with more people that need educational programs like this. Starting from mid-April, we have decided to implement a few promotional measures to accomplish this goal."



