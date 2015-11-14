Simply Coding Introduces Lucrative Amazon Sales Promotion on Their JavaScript Game Design Software

Draper, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2015 --Simply Coding is delighted to announce the launch of a lucrative sales promotion for the Amazon buyers purchasing the company's JavaScript Game Design Software. With the launch of this promotional campaign, Simply Coding's recently launched game design software will be available for only $99.99 instead of its listed price of $200.00. Simply Coding is an organization that delivers high-quality digital learning programs for children and their JavaScript Game Design Software has been created for kids that more than ten years old.



With changing times, technology has become the basis of the way things are done at home, school, and work. In today's job market, computer engineers and coding experts are extremely sought after. Simply Coding claims that their game design and coding program has been created by professional experts, and approved by school systems throughout the United States. Unlike many other similar programs available, this educational program works on any PC or MAC. Users will be able to access the video based tutorials just by creating an account using the registration access code. Simply Coding also offers live chat assistance to help users make the most efficient use of the software.



In his Amazon review, one of the recent buyers of the program states, "These classes are great, several of my kids have taken these classes and they are fantastic. My twelve year old has really been inspired and found something useful to do. Buying is easy and well worth the money. I can't believe that is all they are charging. We do some home school and these classes have been really helpful."



Talking about the just launched Amazon sales promotion, a senior official from Simply Coding states, "At Simply Coding, we believe in maximizing the benefit of our customers. It makes us extremely happy to be able to offer this useful product for a 50% discounted price."



About Simply Coding

Simply Coding is an organization dedicated to creating high-quality digital learning programs for the children. The company's JavaScript Game Design Software is now selling successfully at Amazon.com.