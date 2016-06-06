Simply Coding Introduces Lucrative Discount on Their New Online Course Computer Programming for Kids

Draper, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2016 --Simply Coding is pleased to announce the launch of an attractive sales promotion on their recently launched computer programming course for kids. With the launch of this promotion, Amazon shoppers can purchase this program for a fifty percent discounted price of $24.95 without using any discount codes. Simply Coding has now built an identity in Amazon by delivering high-quality kids' computer education programs that are easy to learn. Their latest online course is dedicated to computer programming for kids.



Just like the previous programs by the company, Simply Coding's website designing program has been created by professional programmers. Company sources reveal that this program has already been approved by school systems as a STEM approved curriculum that's both fun and educational. The program is focused on helping kids learn the techniques of using HTML and CSS. By doing this, they will be able to create fully functioning websites capable of hosting a blog or sharing a video. Simply Coding also offers comprehensive support for the students in the form of video reviews, online support, and live question and answer sessions. In addition to teaching website design for kids, this curriculum also improves the children's reasoning skills and critical thinking.



Unlike many similar programs available on the market, this Simply Coding program offers extended platform support and reduced system requirements. As a result, everyone can enjoy the fun of programming just by accessing the online course via a registration code.



Simply Coding has always been an employee-friendly organization. Announcing the launch of the Amazon sales promotion, a senior official from the company said, "We are extremely happy to announce that out new computer programming course for kids is now available for just $24.95. Our team has delivered yet another excellent program and here is a chance for the Amazon shoppers to grab hold of it for a fifty percent discounted price. Please visit our Amazon store for more details."



To find out more about Simply Computer Programming Course for Kids, please visit http://www.amazon.com/dp/B01ETTRXSE



About Simply Coding

Simply Coding is an organization dedicated to creating high-quality digital learning programs for the children. A number of online courses from the company are now selling successfully on Amazon.com.