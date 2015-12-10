Simply Coding JavaScript Game Design Software Becomes Number One Amazon Bestseller

Draper, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/10/2015 --Simply Coding proudly announces that their recently launched animation software for kids has now emerged as Amazon.com's number one bestseller in the category of Training and Tutorials. The company is focused on designing top of the line digital education programs for children. The instant success of their Game Design Software in Amazon.com is certainly a great achievement for the company. Till now, the program has received well over fifty Amazon reviews with a near perfect rating.



Simply Coding informs that their game design software program is approved by school systems throughout the United States. A team of professional programmers have designed this program, and thousands of kids have been involved in the process of testing, refining, and perfecting the system. Many parents have purchased this coding education program for their kids from Amazon.com. Most of them feel that this program not only helps kids design computer games on their own, but also expands their critical thinking skills and ability to innovate.



A recent buyer recommends the program saying, "My 11 year old was able to log on and start the course all by himself. He has really enjoyed the step by step instruction which has been easy for him to understand. I love that I don't have to help him and he is excited to learn something new. I highly recommend this product!"



Expressing pleasure about the product's excellent performance, a senior official from Simply Coding stated, "Becoming the number one bestseller is certainly a dream come true for all of us. I take this opportunity to thank every member of the team."



To find out more about this educational program for the kids, please visit http://www.amazon.com/dp/B016CEG2JU.



About Simply Coding

Simply Coding is an organization dedicated to creating high-quality digital learning programs for the children. The company's JavaScript Game Design Software is now selling successfully at Amazon.com.