Simply Fresh Market Opens New Location in Brighton

Brighton, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2016 --Simply Fresh Market, Livingston County's own locally-sourced, organic grocer, presents their grand opening on Saturday, October 1, 2016 at 7300 Grand River Rd., Brighton, MI 48114.



"A lot of local trades have contributed much effort into the new market space, making it an amazing place to provide good food for their families," Simply Fresh Market owner Tony Gelardi said.



The new location displays exponential growth after a 7-year run at their previous Brighton store. Over the past few years, Tony Gelardi has had a vision for this new design. He chose the site strategically, and the complete overhaul to the property has proven a fulfillment to his ideas. They have maximized on the square footage to create a unique, energy-efficient space with an old farmer's market feel.



On display will be a wide array of products with more staple foods and household supplies.



Customers won't find many selections of the same item on the shelves, but instead, products that have been personally researched and selected as the single best items for customers and their families. Simply Fresh Market's focus is quality over quantity, thought out with important factors in mind for the consumer: environmentally friendly, locally sourced, and quality product at an affordable cost.



Opening week, customers will find unlimited food sampling, vendor demonstrations, and informational discussions at the new Simply Fresh Market. Their goal is to make the market an educational hub for learning about the food we eat and where it's source has originated. The new market will offer a specially designed and sourced fair-trade roasted coffee and a newly expanded fruit and vegetable selection.



The largest new addition will come from the kitchen where Simply Fresh Market will service an organic salad bar with all house-made dressings, organic pizzas made-to-order, hand-selected deli meats and cheeses, and seasonal baked goods. They will also offer freshly-prepared, complete meals, proving that eating organic can also be convenient.



"We are the first made from scratch kitchen in Livingston County," said Tony. "I want to take away the excuses people have for not eating healthy and prepare ready to eat meals for them."



For more information, please visit the new location at: 7300 Grand River Rd., Brighton, MI 48114 or view their website: simplyfreshmarket.com.