Simply IT LLC Offers in-Depth IT Support Cyber Security in Allentown and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Allentown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2022 --Companies flourish through networking and communication. If networking fails, communication also fails. Networking and server issues are significant in the digital age. Poor connectivity and server issues threaten business continuity and profit. At the same time, malware attacks and other threats undermine business operations. IT support cyber security in Allentown and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania is the answer to the threat of cybercrime.



Simply IT LLC offers defense-in-depth solutions to protect businesses from cyberattacks on networks, devices, and programs. Their customized cybersecurity services prioritize compliance, employee awareness, cyberattack simulations, backup, and data recovery in the case of a disaster, in addition to network protection from internal and external attacks.



Simply IT LLC, a global industry leader in cybersecurity consulting, cloud, and managed security services, assists clients in transforming their businesses and managing risk. The company provides technical support, professional services, and accreditation support to deploy its cybersecurity products, troubleshoot issues, and provide peace of mind. Their proactive IT support packages are the most cost-effective and optimal option for businesses.



Simply IT LLC has been engaged in IT consulting and information security consulting for many years and has a core team of individuals who stay abreast of the most recent security vulnerabilities, exploits, and prevention techniques. Whether the security issues are internal, public, server-related, or software-related, Simply IT LLC's security consulting services can provide protection, detection, recovery, remediation, and investigation.



A firewall and antivirus software may be part of a business's security plan. A good security strategy should be multilayered. Testing of applications and systems to ensure that systems are not vulnerable, as well as training users on potential human errors caused by social engineering attacks like phishing, is essential. With Simply IT LLC by their side, businesses can manage, protect, and secure their critical information assets efficiently.



Simply IT LLC assists organizations in navigating the complex business environments in which they operate by aligning business strategies with appropriate technologies to address ever-evolving regulatory requirements, modern cyber threats, competitors, and emerging technologies to ensure a competitive edge.



About Simply IT

Simply IT has been serving the Pennsylvania area since 2012, providing IT Support such as technical helpdesk support, computer support, and consulting to small and medium-sized businesses.