Simply Lids Inc. Becomes a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Coastal Integrated Services Inc.

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2014 --Simply Lids Inc. is proud to announce it is a new wholly owned subsidiary of Coastal Integrated Services Inc. With the news of the acquisition, the formally privately held company is now a wholly owned subsidiary of an OTCPink company trading under the symbol COLV.



Simply Lids Inc. has created the 2015 Simply Lid, a spill-proof and splash-proof lid. This disposable, recyclable lid gives consumers of hot and cold beverages a new drinking experience through its innovative design. The 2015 Simply Lid showcases a unique design that is practical, visually exciting and more enjoyable. Due to the patented and unique design of the 2015 Simply Lid, consumers can enjoy an extremely enhanced and leak resistant drinking experience.



“Everyone dreams of a better life for themselves and their families,” says John Newman, President of Simply Lids Inc. “Few even dare to serve others and want to make a difference locally, nationally, even worldwide. I am proud and excited that our company has this vision. COLV Simply Lids; be a part of a new future.



For more information about Simply Lids, visit www.simplylids.com, “like” them on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/SimplyLids, and “follow” them on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/SimplyLids.



About Simply Lids Inc.

A stroke of genius resulting from a frustrating, flimsy coffee lid at an Orange County convenience store in the 1980’s led to the development of Simply Lids. The unsafe hot beverage lids that challenge you to tear a pie-shaped mouth hole had been the norm for too long. Simply Lids has been enthusiastically received by many coffee and beverage sellers because of the refreshingly improved design and customization options. Simply Lids won an award at Coffee Fest 2011 and was an Edison Awards 2012 Nominee. Simply Lids Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Coastal Integrated Services Inc., COLV. Contact Simply Lids Inc. at (702) 720-6757 and via email at info@simplylids.com.