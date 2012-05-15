Simply Slender Company Hits 500,000 Body Wraps System Kits Sold Mark

Benton, KY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2012 --A pioneer on Herbal Body Wrap systems, Simply Slender products set themselves apart from the competition by employing some of the highest quality standards in the entire industry. Proof of its positive leadership is its recent milestone accomplishing 500,000 Simply Slender body wraps sold as of January 2012.



Simply Slender first began selling Body Wraps in 1999, way before the term Body Wraps was a mainstream term. Back then, most people had never heard of inch-loss with Body Wraps. Now, 500,000 kits later and counting, body wrapping has become a main stay as an in-home inch-loss option.



For many women and women around the world, losing weight and taking inches off their body size is a main concern. People force themselves into healthy strict diet plans and undergoing intense workouts, but often can't keep up with the rigorous demands.



People seeking a simpler way to look and feel better have found themselves at the right place with the Simply Slender Herbal Body Wraps. Fully detailed at SimplySlender.com, Simply Slender Body Wraps from Golden Touch LLC are specially-designed to extract the toxins from between the cells, while luxuriously nourishing and smoothing the skin. The elastic body wrap system compacts and compresses the space between the cells where the fluids and toxins, resulting to a contoured and reshaped body.



“Demand for an in home, do-it-yourself product prompted the creation of the in-home Simply Slender Body Wrap. Over the years, our product has become recognized as a MAJOR PROVIDER to salons worldwide. From pharmaceutical grade ingredients to independent lab testing for efficacy, Simply Slender has always kept up with industry standards.” Says Simply Slender founder, Sarah White.



The product is also offered on an iron-clad 30-day, 100% satisfaction guarantee.



Individuals seeking latest information on the top-selling body wrap system products should visit http://www.SimplySlender.com/ to learn more.