SimplyCast Appoints Thomas Martin to Board of Directors

Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, October 21, 2014 - SimplyCast.com, a global leader in multi-channel marketing Platform-as-a-Service solutions, is excited to announce the addition of Thomas Martin to its board of directors.



Mr. Martin has worked for online fax and phone service Protus IT Solutions when it was acquired by J2 Global Communications for $213M in 2010. Mr. Martin helped Protus scale from $1M annual revenue to $70M in his role as CFO. Mr. Martin has also held a key financial role at energy management solution Energate, collaboration software solution FuseTalk, financing, insurance and bonding providers Export Development Canada, and multinational professional financial services network PricewaterhouseCoopers.



Bill Ritchie, Chairman of the Board, said, “SimplyCast has been growing and gaining industry recognition and accolades. Mr. Martin is a strong acquisition who will help us sustain this growth and success.”



“We are excited to have Mr. Martin joining our board as we scale our operation and begin the new phase of our growth journey,” said Saeed El-Darahali, President and CEO of SimplyCast. “Mr. Martin's extensive experience will help us optimize our growth strategy and build on achievements we have accomplished to date.”



“I am enthusiastic about accepting the position. I help build successful companies and I see great opportunities at SimplyCast.,” said Mr. Martin. “The company has been seeing consistent triple digit growth recently, it is expanding its product offering and it is being recognized externally as one of the most comprehensive marketing platforms on the market.”



SimplyCast 360 is an automation marketing solution designed to reduce manual tasks while allowing organizations to communicate with their customers and clients in a highly targeted way that was previously unavailable on the market. SimplyCast 360 is used by the e-commerce and automotive industries, sports teams, nonprofit organizations, marketing agencies and government. It is also ideal for communication in emergency situations such as forest fires, bomb threats or blizzard warnings.



About SimplyCast

SimplyCast.com is a leading provider of interactive and multi-channel communication software for organizations worldwide. The company’s 360 Customer Flow Communication Platform is a feature-rich solution combining marketing automation, inbound marketing and interactive communication.



With customers in over 175 countries, including many of the most recognized brand names around the globe in retail, non-profit and hospitality industries, SimplyCast provides organizations the ability to effectively reach customers on their preferred mode of communication.



