SimplyNAS Launches 10GbE Thecus N7710-G with 21TB and a Free 3TB HGST Drive

Sanford, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/10/2014 --Network attached storage expert SimplyNASÆ is pleased to announce its latest offer combination of the Thecus N7710-G and HGST 3TB NAS drives , that combine performance with a tried and trusted platform for SMB and enterprise users for a mere $1986.00. Powerful hardware, efficient design, and great software means this NAS combination offers multiple functions to multiple users, rapidly and flawlessly.



The latest addition to the Thecus line the N7710-G offers significant improvements in performance thanks to powerful IntelÆ PentiumÆ G850 Dual Core CPUs, and 10GbE technology. 10GbE networking delivers speeds up to 10x faster than regular gigabit connections, ensuring the NAS units will be ready for whatever the future can throw at them.



Along with the 75% faster (but cooler running) processor, newly incorporated multimedia ports (HDMI and VGA), and the inclusion of USB 3.0 ports, the 7-bay N7710-G brings the wealth of the Thecus App Center to SMB businesses. With their power and connectivity, both units allow multiple users to enjoy the growing list of over 90 official and third-party applications.



The reliability, performance and longevity of the HGST Deskstar NAS drives make for an optimum integration with the Thecus N7710-G providing an ideal combination of performance with a high value for money combination. The system with the drives carry a full three year manufacturer’s warranty. At a price point of $1986.00, this equates to $55.00 per month over a 36 month period, considering the importance of having data redundancy, the price point is a no brainer.



RAID Flexibility



With RAID 0, 1, 5, 6, 10, and JBOD available, users can choose their perfect balance between performance and redundancy. Given their ability to host numerous drives, both new products benefit from the balanced strengths of RAID 50.



Resource Optimization



The User Quota feature and iSCSI Thin Provisioning ensure that storage resources are shared efficiently. Both new NAS products also have VMware V5.5 certification, for compatibility with the latest virtualization technologies.



Data Security



With Acronis True Image, data can be backed up to local and remote media easily and automatically. Data Guard provides another option for local and remote backup to other NAS, and Data Burn offers permanent backup to CD, DVD, and Blu-Ray discs. Meanwhile, McAfee Antivirus keeps watch to safeguard all data passing through the NAS, and Thecusís AES 256-bit RAID volume encryption protects essential data from theft. To ensure that data is transmitted and stored corruption-free, both units use ECC RAM.



Availability



The N7710-G 21TB NAS servers are now shipping from SimplyNAS with a SKU # N7710-G-7630NHSP. No matter what your storage needs, this versatile NAS server has your storage needs covered.



About SimplyNAS

SimplyNAS is an innovative computer storage vendor providing solutions across the board for customers from all walks of life. SimplyNAS.com website and is a specialty online retailer of business and consumer, Enterprise and Network Storage solutions. SimplyNAS personnel are committed to work strategically and diligently towards providing consumers with predictive buying solutions that ensure protection of their critical investments in data storage.



Further more information and to buy online please visit http://www.SimplyNAS.com



