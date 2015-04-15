Sinclair Law and Jon Foy, G.P. Bikes Donate $10,000 to Brevard Rescue Mission and Brevard Humane Society

Melbourne, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/15/2015 --Jon Foy, G.P. Bikes, and Sinclair Law recently raised $10,000, that will be donated to Brevard Rescue Mission and the Brevard Humane Society. As part of the presentation, a cookout will be held for the public to enjoy on Saturday, April 18, 2015.



Foy came to the decision to raise money for the Humane Society and the Brevard Rescue Mission, two non-profit organizations that provide valuable services in Brevard County. John Foy is a Palm Beach resident, and a popular National Motorcycle racer. He consulted with G.P. Bikes, and allowed them to sell his overstock of parts. Foy also agreed to match the funds from the sale of the parts. His generosity made these donations to the Brevard Rescue Mission and the Humane Society a reality.



Sinclair Law took immediate action upon hearing about the charitable event. Sinclair Law has been instrumental in many charitable events that support biker's, their families, and motorcycle safety programs. Along with Foy, and G.P. Bikes, the team was able to raise $10,000. The proceeds will go to the Brevard Rescue Mission to help with transitional housing and support services for homeless women with children. A portion will also go to the Humane Society of Central Brevard County.



The presentation will be held at G.P. Bikes, 493 Babcock Street in Melbourne, FL from Noon to 4:00 pm, on Saturday April 18, 2015. A cookout with hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, and soda will kick off the fun filled afternoon. G.P. Bikes can be reached at 321-253-9223. The checks will be presented to these two worthy charitable organizations at 2:00 pm.



They welcome all to attend, have a fun afternoon relaxing and enjoying a good old-fashioned cookout. Sinclair Law staff will also be on hand to show support, as well as help inform the public about motorcycle safety. Come down, spend the afternoon, and learn more about the Brevard County Rescue Mission and the Humane Society of Central Brevard. Sinclair Law, John Foy, and G.P. Bikes will provide the food and fun, everyone else will bring the smiles.



View the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CLzvEwSVIYU



