Sinergized Announces the Launch of the Most Ecological Light Bulbs in the World Made from Corn Waste

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2015 --With a mission to reduce the ecological impact of the human race through technology, Sinergized, a tech start-up has launched a first of its class: an LED light bulb made from corn waste. The new light bulbs will be showcased this weekend during Rise Conference in Hong Kong.



With a multicultural team headquartered in Shenzhen, China; this company has developed bio-based and biodegradable light bulbs from corn. These are not typical incandescent, or fluorescent bulbs. They are energy efficient, biodegradable, and stylish. So far, they are the most ecological bulbs in the world.



Sinergized produces bulbs that consume 80% less energy than the standard incandescent light bulbs produced today and last far longer. Not only will these new light bulbs be more eco-friendly, they will also help users to save money on their energy bills and reduce their CO2 emissions.



A spokesperson for Sinergized said: "We have faith in our product. We believe the future will be bright and sustainable. And this is a way to build it."



The company has paid attention to every detail when making their bulbs. Their patented design helps the bulbs last longer and illuminate more space with a single bulb. The attention to detail didn't stop there; this bulb is comprised of parts that are mostly biodegradable, or recyclable. Only 9.41% of each bulb is considered waste.



While production is currently limited, people can invest in this company and product through their Indiegogo campaign, which is live now. To subscribe, contribute to their $25,000 goal, or find out more about their innovative products, please visit http://www.sinergized.com or http://igg.me/at/lightbulbsfromcorn



About Sinergized

Sinergized is a promising tech start-up. The company was founded in 2013 and focuses on revolutionary but environmental values. With a multi-cultural team and several locations around the world; they are working to change the way that the world views lighting, with sustainable, recyclable, and energy efficient products that are both eco-friendly and stylish.



Media Contact:

Name: Kimberly Carlotti (Co-Founder & Creative Director)

Email: kimc@sinergized.com

Mobile phone: +86-v18565804233