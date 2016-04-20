Singa Energy & First Colombia Gold in Negotiations to Open Power Plant in Nepal

Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/20/2016 --First Colombia Gold Corp. (OTC PINK:FCGD) ("First Colombia" or "The Company"), now operating under the name Singa Energy Solutions, announced today that they are in negotiations with the country of Nepal to open a hyro-electric power plant in that country. The company further announced that the founder of Singa Energy, Mr. Alexander Misra, along with its Vice President of Asia Development, Mr. Aziz Kahn, are currently in Nepal meeting with the country's leadership in efforts to reach a formal agreement.



"This is very exciting news for the company and our shareholders," Stated Mr. Misra. "When we began working on this acquisition and merger with First Colombia Gold Corp. this was our goal, to introduce global energy projects that would bring predictable cash flow and profitability for a long period of time, while placing the company into opportunities that are really meaningful and beneficial to people around the world."



"It has been a great honor meeting with Nepal's Minister of Energy, the Honoroable Mr. Top Bahadur Ravamajhi in Nepal these past couple of days," Added Mr. Kahn. "The leadership in Nepal are very gifted, talented people who have a great vision for that country and they are aggressively working to bring that vision into a reality."



The Company has stated that they believe they are very close to reaching a formal agreement with the government of Nepal and will continue to keep the shareholders updated regarding the progress of this exciting opportunity. "As I stated numerous times, the opportunities that are now available to us because of our acquisition of Singa Energy are limitless and this announcement is just another example of the exciting days that are ahead of this company. This is really good news for our company, our shareholders, and truly this is very rewarding work as we work with the government of Nepal to improve the lives and access to energy for the people of Nepal," said Jason Castenir, CEO of First Colombia Gold Corp.



To view the picture of the above representatives, Mr. Alexander Misra, Founder of Singa Energy Solutions, Mr. Top Bahadur Rayamajhi, Minister of Energy for the Government of Nepal, Mr. Aziz Kahn, Vice President of Asia Development for Singa Energy Solutions, please click here



