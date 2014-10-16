Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/16/2014 --Singapore’s SEO Company Announces Free SEO Analysis and Penalty Removal Services



A leading Singaporean SEO Company announced today the introduction of free SEO analysis and Google penalty removal services to its clients. SEO Services announced that it will be offering all its clients a free website SEO analysis as well as free penalty removal services for their clients’ websites.



Recently, many business owners have experienced abrupt drops in their website rankings on Google search engine as well as total exclusion of their websites from the search results. This has resulted from the changes that Google has made in its ranking algorithms such as the Google Panda, Penguin and most recently, the Hummingbird update.



This worrying trend has necessitated the need for regular website audits so that you can tell whether your website has received penalisation from Google, and whether your Search Engine Optimization efforts are in order. To do this effectively, you need to employ the services of an SEO company in Singapore. These however, do not come cheap. Heretofore this free service is a very welcome piece of news.



“A lot of our clients have over the past expressed concern with the high rates they are charged to rectify these unfortunate website penalties. It is like adding an insult to an injury. This is why we decided to offer these services free to our loyal clients”, said the company’s spokesperson.



“We have also noticed an increased number of SEO service providers taking advantage of these penalties over their clients by hiking prices up. We care about our clients and this is why we chose to act differently. Helping our clients is our main goal regardless of the costs we have to pay”. He added.



The company urges all website owners to try out the free penalty removal service as well as the free SEO analysis service from this leading SEO Company to get a taste of its level of service provision.



About SEOServices.com.sg

SEOServices.com.sg is a Singapore based SEO company that offers search engine optimization services, free penalty removal services and free SEO analysis services, among other premium SEO services. It helps clients whose websites have suffered from Google penalties as well as help rank websites on the search engines. All its SEO services are white hat meaning that you do not have to worry about blacklisting or even banning by Google.



Contacts:



SEO Services Singapore

390 Havelock Road, King's Centre

#08-01 Singapore 169662

Call: 6733 1231, Singapore

Email: info@seoservices.com.sg