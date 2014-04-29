Singer Cristina Fontanelli Promotes World Peace Through Song

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/29/2014 --Award-winning singer and PBS/WNET and NY affiliates host for Andrea Bocelli "Live From Central Park" and "Il Volo Takes Flight" CRISTINA FONTANELLI brings her first-annual concert program of the world's best-loved classic songs during her "The Great International Songbook, plus wine reception" at Engelman Recital Hall at the Baruch Performing Arts Center at Baruch College on Friday, May 9 at 7:30 p.m. Ms. Fontanelli will perform songs and arias in 8 languages accompanied by world-class musicians who will include Robert Wilson on piano, David Albert Temple on guitar, Carol Bloom on mandolin, accordion and others T/B/A. Denise Richardson PBS/WNET-TV host will appear as emcee of the concert. http://www.internationalwinemasters.com/ will provide the wine.



Called a "Vocal genius" by the New York Sun, Ms. Fontanelli envisioned this international musical program to preserve the great folk and classic songs of the world and to bring ethnic communities together in an annual musical celebration to promote peace and understanding through the universal language of music. Songs will include such Spanish classics as "Besame Mucho", French classics such as "La Vie en Rose", songs in Italian, German, Japanese, Korean, Yiddish and other languages, plus popular opera arias. Mr. Temple will perform a Brazilian samba on guitar. The concert will also highlight Mother's Day with the song "Yiddishe Momme" accompanied by klezmer music and "Mamma" in Italian.



Listen to Ms. Fontanelli performing the song “Time to Say Goodbye (Con te partiro)” from her annual NYC and West Coast Holiday special “Christmas In Italy®” http://youtu.be/VNqNNqj2JxE . She has performed for Jimmy Kimmel’s “Feast of San Gennaro” in Hollywood; is the voice of “Nonna” on PBS Chef Lidia Bastianich’s animated Christmas special; and is the “voice” of Domino’s Pizza on the national radio commercial. Ms. Fontanelli has performed for the Clinton White House, the Presidential Inaugural Ball in 2005, with The Boston Pops, the St. Louis Symphony, at Feinstein’s at the Loews Regency Hotel, has completed 3 world tours with the Mantovani Orchestra and has sung title roles with the Palm Beach, New Jersey, New York Grand and Cairo Opera companies.



About Cristina Fontanelli

Brooklyn-born Cristina Fontanelli was awarded the OSIA Lifetime Achievement Award in the Arts (previous recipients include Luciano Pavarotti), has been cited as one of the top alumni of the American Academy of Dramatic Arts (along with Robert Redford, Anne Bancroft, Cecil B. Demille, Anne Hathaway et al) and has been named “Woman of the Year” by many Italian organizations throughout the country.



Engelman Recital at the Baruch Performing Arts Center is located at 55 Lexington Avenue at 24th Street, New York, NY and tickets for "The Great International Songbook, plus Wine Reception" are sold through OvationTix at 866-811-4111 and online at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe/9883290 Tickets cost $55.00 (general admission) and $45.00 (Seniors). Ticket price includes the wine reception. Student discounts are available. Ms. Fontanelli’s website is http://www.cristinafontanelli.com. Directions to the Baruch Performing Arts Center are: by Subway*#6 to 23 St. (north exits to 24th & Park Av. So.);

N, R to 23 St. (at Broadway); F, M, PATH to 23 St. (at 6th Ave.);#1 to 23 St. (at 7th Ave.);

C, E to 23 St. (at 8th Ave.) and by Bus* M23 crosstown bus via 23rd St.; buses via Lexington or 3rd Av. or Madison Av1/2/3, J/Z, A/C to Chambers Street Station.



Performance and other photographs available.