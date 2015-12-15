Singer Partnered wOw.lk to Drive Its Ecommerce Sales

Colombo, Sri Lanka -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2015 --Singer Sri Lanka Plc, the leading consumer durable retailer in Sri Lanka recently partnered wOw.lk, Sri Lanka's premier e-commerce site to offer its customers the best deals on an array of products through internet purchases. Singer (Sri Lanka) PLC is the largest consumer durable retailer in the country who have been in the business for over 140 years with over 400 retail outlets island wide and wOw.lk is Sri Lanka's largest online shopping mall, making this a landmark partnership that will benefit both companies. The partnership will provide wOw.lk customers with the opportunity to purchase a range of electronic items, household appliances and furniture will also enable Singer to enhance its digital presence, whilst driving online revenue.



The strengths of both companies complement each other well; Singer's "trusted excellence" and wOw.lk's expertise in e-commerce and online retail make it the ideal online platform to showcase Singer's large, more diverse range of high quality branded product portfolio to on line consumers worldwide.



Commenting on the partnership, Chandna Samarasinghe – Director Operations of Singer stated, "We are happy to enter into this partnership with wOw.lk. The Online industry is rapidly evolving and traditional brick and mortar stores now need to embrace e-commerce and its immense potential. By joining hands with wOw.lk, a company that has revolutionized Sri Lanka's e-commerce landscape, we hope to strengthen our online brand presence and drive sales and customer engagement via wOw.lk's online channels."



Also commenting on the partnership between wOw.lk and Singer (Sri Lanka) PLC, Sheyantha Abeykoon, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Commerce Lanka (Pvt). Ltd., the company that owns and operates wOw.lk stated, "wOw.lk has focused on building strategic partnerships with leading corporates and brands in the country. We are delighted to enter into this partnership with Singer and believe that we will be able to work together to offer our customers added value and greater access to a diverse range of products, that are known for their durability and quality. Now customers will be able to purchase select products from the Singer portfolio with added ease and convenience. We will also extend their warranties and provide multiple online payment options and pay on delivery option. We recently made efforts to expand our reach and connect with more customers, the wOw.lk website can now be accessed in Sinhala, Tamil and English and we also offer island-wide delivery, so customers can purchase products from anywhere in Sri Lanka, with minimal hassle."



About Singer

Singer has been operating in Sri Lanka since 1877, when the first Singer sewing machines went on sale in the Colombo stores. Today, Singer (Sri Lanka) PLC, is a large, diversified company with an unmatched presence throughout Sri Lanka with an outstanding aftersales service. Singer's product portfolio has grown in alignment with its highly successful multi-brand strategy which combines the sale of other world class products with the company's own products for consumer, household and industrial use.



About wOw.lk

wOw.lk continuously evolves and initiates partnerships and special offers that meet the varied needs of the local online community. The website has been at the forefront of e-commerce innovation in Sri Lanka since its inception and continues to deliver a convenient virtual shopping experience to customers, providing them with a variety of affordable products and services. A subsidiary of Dialog Axiata, Sri Lanka's largest telecommunications service provider, wOw.lk is now one of the largest and most reputed e-commerce sites in the country.