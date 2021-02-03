SinglePoint Completes Acquisition of Premier Solar Lead Generation Engine, EnergyWyze, LLC

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/03/2021 --SinglePoint Inc. (OTC:SING) ("SinglePoint" or the "Company"), a company focused on providing renewable energy solutions, announced today it has completed the acquisition of EnergyWyze, LLC, which was initially announced on January 12, 2021. With the transaction complete, SinglePoint bolsters its digital and direct marketing assets and business relationships that will streamline, optimize, and maximize its customer-centric lead generation, including an extensive database of validated leads, to form a preeminent solar lead generation engine.



"We are extremely excited to add the assets and expertise of EnergyWyze to the SinglePoint team and business. Closing this transaction further expands our lead generation capabilities, maximizes our overall online presence, and enhances the value of all our solar subsidiaries. We look forward to leveraging this next-generation lead generation platform and network that will ultimately drive significant growth and propel SinglePoint to the next level in the near term," commented Wil Ralston, President of SinglePoint.



EnergyWyze transforms the solar installation experience for both homeowners and contractors. The Company is led by a group of experts with deep history in acquiring and developing solar leads for some of the nation's largest solar companies including Vivint Solar, SunEdison, Crius Solar, Radix and more.



It is estimated that less than 4% of the residential solar addressable market in the domestic U.S. market currently has a solar system installed. Customer acquisition can account for a significant percentage of the spend in solar contractors' cost of doing business. With this newly formed premier lead generation engine, SinglePoint aims to reduce those costs and increase the conversion rate of new customers through creating a premium customer experience the solar industry is lacking at this point in time.



"We are excited to join SinglePoint early on in this endeavor to create the nation's leading solar and renewable energy platform. Our collective experiences and relationships will transform the scale at which the company can grow. We are just getting started in the energy revolution we believe we are at the forefront of a company that can propel this shift," added the EnergyWyze Team.



The EnergyWyze Team:



Joe Hupp



Joe previously served as the Director of Marketing for both SunEdison and Crius Solar, and managed all lead generation for sales teams. He ran all digital marketing efforts for the residential solar departments, and most recently has consulted for one of Vivint Solar's largest dealers and others.



Joe has managed online marketing efforts for large, publicly traded companies, celebrities, as well as mom-and-pop shops. His last job as VP of Digital Marketing, Joe helped grow digital company revenue from 12% of company revenue to 75% of company revenue. He actively managed over $1.5MM of media spend per month on multiple channels and managed a digital marketing team of 25+.



Che Oliver



Che brings over 20 years of direct marketing experience to the solar industry. Che's last position was as the CMO for one of the largest training organizations in the world. Che helped turn a break-even company with $18MM in annual revenue into a highly profitable enterprise with a monthly marketing budget of over $2MM across multiple channels while managing a team of 30+ professionals.



Prior to that, Che took the role of CMO where revenue was flat and stalled at $10MM annually. Che helped push that company past $50MM and the company went public. Fueled by direct mail and digital ads in 2004, the company did $80MM and continued growth into 2006 where it leveled off at $180MM kicking out $20MM net income and driving stock prices from $2 to $36 per share.



Brent Duskin



For the last 25+ years, Brent has specialized in new customer acquisition, re-activation, confirmation & rescission programs for companies such as: AT&T, Time Warner, Cable One, Wells Fargo, Sunset Magazine, American Express Long-Term Care, Hilton Grand Vacation, Marriott Vacation Club, Disney Vacation Club to name a few.



Brent's blend of creative direction and business intuition, along with a passion for direct marketing has led to a successful career with a wide range of responsibilities.



With its initial focus in solar energy, SinglePoint is building a foundation for future expansion opportunities including energy storage, charge points for electric vehicles and solar as a subscription.



About SinglePoint Inc.

SinglePoint Inc. is a company focused on providing renewable energy solutions to consumers and small commercial businesses. SinglePoint is committed to building the largest network of renewable energy solutions and modernizing the traditional model. For more information, visit the Company's website (www.singlepoint.com) and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.



Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the Company, the spinoff of nonenergy related assets, qualification for a national exchange, and future expansion, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.



Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.



Investor Contact:



JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

833-475-8247

SING@jtcir.com



SOURCE SinglePoint Inc.



Related Links

http://www.singlepoint.com



Disclaimer:

We are engaged in the business of marketing and advertising public companies for monetary compensation. Never invest in any stock featured on this page unless you can afford to lose your entire investment as trading stocks is very risky. INS Digital Media and its employees are not a Registered Investment Advisor, Broker Dealer or a member of any association for other research providers in any jurisdiction whatsoever. INS Digital Media is compensated by third party shareholders to feature certain companies. These third parties may have shares and may liquidate the company's shares which may negatively affect the stock price. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. INS Digital Media may, from time to time, purchase shares of public companies that we have been compensated to feature or profile in the open market and INS does this at fair market value. Release of Liability: Through use of this advertisement page viewing or using you agree to hold INS Digital Media and its operators owners and employees harmless and to completely release them from any and all liability due to any and all loss (monetary or otherwise), damage (monetary or otherwise), or injury (monetary or otherwise) that you may incur. The information contained herein is based on sources which we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed by us as being accurate and does not purport to be a complete statement or summary of the Information. This is not a solicitation to buy stock.