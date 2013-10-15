Singlepoint, Inc. and Linkstorm Form Strategic Alliance

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2013 --Singlepoint, Inc. (USOTC: SING) — a state of the art mobile technology company and full-service mobile marketing company, proudly announces its strategic alliance with performance enhancing, online advertising technology company Linkstorm (www.linkstorm.net) to launch dynamic brand presence and engagement initiatives for Singlepoint utilizing Linkstorm’s revolutionary approaches to online marketing, e-commerce, publishing and social networking.



Singlepoint CEO, Greg Lambrecht, states, “This is a fantastic opportunity for our brand, giving us a potential customer reach like never before. As well, their business model gives Singlepoint an introductory point to create further synergy with Linkstorm as the companies are in discussions toward implementing Singlepoint’s powerful SMS text message service, mobile credit card checkout and mobile donations platforms into dynamic add-on and cross-marketing solutions for Linkstorm’s customers and strategic partners in what I’d consider a big win for Singlepoint in terms of both brand exposure and additional potential revenue streams and, potentially, in industries we have yet to tap.”



David Sidman, founder and CEO of Linkstorm agrees: “Singlepoint’s technology is highly versatile and user-friendly, and Lambrecht’s team understands very deeply how Linkstorm can provide an accelerator to their overall goals in terms of market reach and creation of additional revenue streams. Singlepoint’s technology can be included in nearly all of Linkstorm’s products, from display advertising to social media to video advertising to content syndication – and especially to our new mobile offering.”



Singlepoint and Linkstorm execs are confident the collaboration will lead to exponential success for both companies.



About Singlepoint, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Singlepoint, Inc. is a state of the art mobile technology company and full service mobile marketing agency. We operate a best-in-class mobile commerce and communication platform specifically designed to serve the needs of the non-profit community as well as the for profit companies. We make any campaign instantly interactive via the mobile phone. This functionality allows our clients to conduct business transactions, accept donations and engage in targeted communication campaigns with their customers/donors through any mobile devices. Send more messages, create more awareness, and raise revenues and donations.



About Linkstorm

Linkstorm is an advertising technology company that is pioneering a new approach to online marketing, e-commerce, publishing and social networking. The company believes, and has proven through numerous case studies, that ads will perform much better for the advertiser if the ads can be made more useful to the customer. Linkstorm accomplishes this by overlaying a cascading navigation menu onto any ad format that quickly connects customers to the information the customer wants. As a result, click-through and conversion rates increase by 2x-17x, as documented by rigorous A/B tests for clients including Cisco, IBM, American Express and many others. Clients include national and global advertisers, agencies, publishers and ad networks such as Dell, Liberty Mutual, Wal-Mart, Nissan, Microsoft, Ogilvy, J. Walter Thompson, Mediacom, Razorfish, Grey, Universal McCann, AOL, The New York Times, Collective Media and PulsePoint. Linkstorm is headquartered in New York City and is funded by visionary investors such as Esther Dyson, Jim Rutt and Rick Braddock.



Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward- looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.



www.singlepoint.com



