Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2020 --SinglePoint Inc. (OTC:SING) is excited to provide investors with a company update; Gross profit increased to over 60% in August as result of efficiencies driven by the pandemic. In 2019, SinglePoint acquired Direct Solar America. At the time the majority of sales were door to door. As a result of the pandemic, Direct Solar modified its business model to a virtual model thus reducing the high cost of door to door sales. As a company, being able to virtually meet with potential clients has resulted in significant cost reductions and increased profitability. Direct Solar America now operates in 34 states and continues to grow at a rapid pace. The company's 12 month estimated Revenue Run rate is targeting $10,000,000.



2020 has been labeled the Solar+ decade, already the industry has seen many Mergers and Acquisitions led by the consolidation of SunRun and Vivant. As the industry continues operational improvements SinglePoint is working to achieve the same results through acquisition. SinglePoint is currently in discussions with companies to acquire, partner and ultimately work together for mutual benefit. Management believes these types of transactions will uplift shareholder value.



Most recently the company shared its strategic vision in this video: Click Here



About SinglePoint Inc.

SinglePoint Inc. (OTC: SING) is a fully reporting company with core holdings in Solar Energy Services.



