SinglePoint Inc. (OTC:SING) to Acquire Solar Lead Generator EnergyWyze

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2021 --SinglePoint Inc. (OTC:SING) is looking to acquire EnergyWyze LLC, a firm focused on customer-centric lead generation in the solar energy industry. Under the terms of the letter of intent, SinglePoint will acquire EnergyWyze's assets and business relationships, including an extensive database of validated leads, to form a premier solar lead generation engine.



What's cool? Customer acquisition remains a significant percentage of the spend in solar contractors cost of doing business. SinglePoint aims to reduce those costs and increase the conversion rate of new customers through creating a premium customer experience the solar industry is lacking at this point in time. SinglePoint believes that EnergyWyze's customer-centric focus will bring to market a value-add service for homeowners and solar installation contractors.



"We believe this agreement represents a catalytic moment for SinglePoint and will play an integral piece in our overall business strategy as we work to maximize our online presence and lead generation capabilities," stated Wil Ralston, President of SinglePoint. "We believe this acquisition, together with our other subsidiaries, will help us to further unlock value and strengthen the launching pad of SinglePoint to our next phase of growth."



Who is SinglePoint? SinglePoint, through its majority owned subsidiary, SinglePoint Direct Solar, operating as Direct Solar of America is focused on providing renewable energy solutions to consumers and small commercial businesses and growing its national footprint, which has grown to operate in 38 states in U.S. during 2020 alone. Through the execution of this model, the company is leveraging synergistic acquisitions and partnerships to generate revenue in the solar industry by providing renewable energy solutions to consumers and small businesses. With its initial focus in solar energy, the Company is building a foundation for future expansion opportunities including energy storage, charge points for electric vehicles and solar as a subscription.



Who is EnergyWyze? EnergyWyze has excelled at building predictable, large volume, high-quality lead generation machines for some of the largest and most demanding marketing and sales organizations in the country. EnergyWyze is currently creating thousands of leads per month through its robust platform. Over the course of their careers, the EnergyWyze principals, now joining SinglePoint, have been responsible for generating 25,000 to 35,000 unique leads per week with 100% of attendance confirmation. Combining forces with SinglePoint could result in really low cost-per-leads and lower cost-per-sales.



"Times have changed and so have we," said Brent Duskin, CEO of EnergyWyze. "EnergyWyze is a singularly focused residential solar marketing group that will deliver exclusive residential solar appointments, not just leads, to the ever-emerging residential solar category. We will use the latest and most advanced customer experiential management (CXM) software to deliver qualified set appointments to solar installers and sales teams who could never realistically keep up with the latest marketing technologies required to win this game."



"We are used to creating large, profitable, predictable and scalable programs that pencil for everyone. We work and operate with solar companies in all 50 states in over 135 different markets," commented Joe Hupp, CMO for EnergyWyze. Prior to Joe's role at EnergyWyze, he served as the Director of Marketing for both SunEdison and Crius Solar where he was responsible for managing all lead generation for sales teams and running all digital marketing efforts for the residential solar departments. Most recently, he has consulted for Vivint Solar, Elite Solar Pros, and others.



BY CHRIS CROWELL

Solar company merger and acquisitions



About SinglePoint Inc.

SinglePoint Inc. is a company focused on providing renewable energy solutions to consumers and small commercial businesses. SinglePoint is committed to building the largest network of renewable energy solutions and modernizing the traditional model. For more information, visit the Company's website (www.singlepoint.com) and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.



Disclaimer:

