Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2020 --SinglePoint Inc. (OTC:SING) President Wil Ralston shares video update overviewing solar strategy. The company is focused on identifying accretive opportunities within the solar industry.



"We have pushed forward throughout 2020 to be solar focused. We currently have operations in 30+ states with headquarters in Phoenix, but as we previously announced, the company has initiated a strategy to acquire Solar companies nationwide. We are working to build the first national solar company", states Greg Lambrecht CEO SinglePoint.



WATCH HERE: President Wil Ralston shares video update overviewing solar strategy



About SinglePoint, Inc.



SinglePoint Inc. (OTC: SING) is a fully reporting company with core holdings in Solar Energy Services. Acquired in May 2019, Direct Solar America, a majority owned subsidiary, now operates its leading national solar sales brokerage model in 38 states. In the past year Direct Solar America has virtualized its sales platform and has added to its corporate offerings to include Direct Solar Capital (Financial) and Direct Solar Commercial with a focus on financing, designing or developing small to mid-size commercial opportunities and projects. The Company has a portfolio of non-core focused businesses that are searching for strategic partnerships or other alternative solutions. SinglePoint is committed to positioning the Company to be able to up list to the highest exchange possible which we feel is a benefit to our stakeholders and shareholders.



Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.



Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.



