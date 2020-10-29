Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2020 --SinglePoint Inc (OTC:SING) is pleased to announce the company's solar subsidiary Direct Solar of America has signed an agreement with Soligent Distribution LLC. The agreement provides Direct Solar of America the ability to sell, finance and supply contractors with the materials every project needs through Direct Solar of America. This provides instant growth for the company as the company will recognize additional revenue streams and profit through the agreement.



"Providing Direct Solar of America the ability to deliver financing and procurement channels with their project origination will support them in their journey to provide an industry leading disruptive solution. We are excited to provide Direct Solar of America with the technology, tools, and support needed to be successful at the largest scale," - Steve Ragsdale, Director of Sales.



"The effect of this agreement changes the entire dynamics for the company. We will now be able to streamline our project flow from inception to completion and recognize an additional 50% or more revenue derived from projects as we will be selling the materials and financing as well. We are beyond excited to work with Soligent and their plethora of contacts and subsidiaries in the industry," - Pablo Diaz – CEO.



About Soligent

Soligent Distribution is the largest pure-play solar distributor in the Americas, supplying thousands of solar installers and contractors with solar energy equipment, engineering services and project financing solutions.



Soligent has been a pioneer in the solar industry since 1979 and continues to drive the solar market forward with innovative solutions ranging from materials management to project financing.



Visit Soligent at https://www.soligent.net/ or at https://www.linkedin.com/company/soligent/



About SinglePoint, Inc.

SinglePoint Inc. (OTC: SING) is a fully reporting company with core holdings in Solar Energy Services. Learn More at www.singlepoint.com



Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.



Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.



KEYWORDS: Solar, Solar Panels, Residential Solar, Public Solar Company



Disclaimer:

We are engaged in the business of marketing and advertising public companies for monetary compensation. Never invest in any stock featured on this page unless you can afford to lose your entire investment as trading stocks is very risky. INS Digital Media and its employees are not a Registered Investment Advisor, Broker Dealer or a member of any association for other research providers in any jurisdiction whatsoever. INS Digital Media is compensated by third party shareholders to feature certain companies. These third parties may have shares and may liquidate the company's shares which may negatively affect the stock price. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. INS Digital Media may, from time to time, purchase shares of public companies that we have been compensated to feature or profile in the open market and INS does this at fair market value. Release of Liability: Through use of this advertisement page viewing or using you agree to hold INS Digital Media and its operators owners and employees harmless and to completely release them from any and all liability due to any and all loss (monetary or otherwise), damage (monetary or otherwise), or injury (monetary or otherwise) that you may incur. The information contained herein is based on sources which we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed by us as being accurate and does not purport to be a complete statement or summary of the Information. This is not a solicitation to buy stock.