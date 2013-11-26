Singlepoint, Inc.'s Acquisition of Six Sigma Leads to Million Dollar Revenue Increase in Q3 2013

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/26/2013 --Singlepoint, Inc a state of the art mobile technology company and full-service mobile marketing company, is pleased to announce it has posted its most recent Quarterly Report to OTC Markets, which reports revenues of $1,172,992 for the quarter ended September 30, 2013. The acquisition of Six Sigma Services, Inc. also included the company’s assets, which have revenue benchmarks attached to them up to $2,000,000 in revenues, which company executives are confident will be achieved.



“We are very pleased, but not surprised, with the recent revenue growth success for Q3 2013,” states Greg Lambrecht, CEO of SING. “Six Sigma marked a significant transaction as part of our overall initiative to identify and acquire technology and companies we believe will be driving forces to increasing our bottom line, brand recognition and overall growth in shareholder value.”



Singlepoint is currently looking to acquire additional assets and IP with announcements forthcoming to detail specifics. Additionally, the company expects exponential increase in customer base thanks to recent alliances, licensing agreements and acquisitions including Text2Bid™, iATS Payments, Linkstorm and Moody Bible Institute to name a handful; all of which was accomplished in the last two quarters of business.



“A primary objective is to foster a thriving brand that can continually evolve alongside advancements in technology,” added Lambrecht. “We are currently active in SMS campaigns, mobile auctions, mobile donations, communication interface and infrastructure, and also mobile payment solutions for small businesses and large enterprises. Customer attainment is on the rise as we continue to build the company in a cost-efficient manner, which I believe will result in exponential returns for shareholders in the near and distant future.”



To learn more about Singlepoint’s mobile payment processing services, visit http://dtg.fm/sing-mobile-payment-processing



About Singlepoint, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Singlepoint, Inc. is a state of the art mobile technology company and full-service mobile marketing agency. We operate a best-in-class mobile commerce and communication platform specifically designed to serve the needs of the non-profit community as well as the for profit companies. We make any campaign instantly interactive via the mobile phone. This functionality allows our clients to conduct business transactions, accept donations and engage in targeted communication campaigns with their customers/donors through any mobile devices. Send more messages, create more awareness, and raise revenues and donations.



For more information visit www.singlepoint.com



