Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/24/2021 --SinglePoint Inc. (OTC: SING) ("SinglePoint" or the "Company"), a company focused on providing renewable energy solutions and energy efficient applications to drive better health and living, today provided a corporate update that highlights emerging opportunities including battery and energy storage, as well as future expansion opportunities. With its initial focus in solar energy and energy storage, SinglePoint is building a foundation for future expansion opportunities including remote power, charge points for electric vehicles and additional services related to solar.



SinglePoint has streamlined its efforts over the course of the last year to focus on building the largest network of renewable energy solutions and modernizing the traditional solar and energy storage model. The Company believes that with its growing national footprint and scalable solar business model, it is well-positioned to address the increasing need and demand for remote power and energy storage solutions that help homeowners and small business owners that have the ability to continuously provide to their homes and businesses.



"With the recent and ongoing pivot to a more virtual world, home and business owners have become increasingly aware of how much we rely on our nation's electrical and communication infrastructure. While our initial focus is and remains on the solar market, we believe including energy backup storage is a complimentary offering that enable solar power as a true energy solution for homeowners and businesses," commented Wil Ralston, of SinglePoint. "Our thoughts are with those who are currently not able to be in their homes and operate their businesses due to the energy deficit. We hope to enable operations and safe-well being for all by providing environmentally friendly renewable energy solutions."



SinglePoint (OTC:SING) has taken catalytic steps in transforming the traditional solar energy model and is committed to growing its national footprint. Through the execution of its highly scalable business model, the Company is leveraging synergistic acquisitions and partnerships to generate revenue by providing renewable energy solutions. SinglePoint expects to be at the forefront of providing solutions to align with this growing demand.



About SinglePoint Inc.

SinglePoint Inc. (OTC:SING) is a renewable energy and sustainable lifestyle company focused on providing environmentally friendly energy efficiencies and healthy living solutions. SinglePoint is initially focused on building the largest network of renewable energy solutions and modernizing the traditional solar and energy storage model. The Company is also actively exploring future growth opportunities in air purification, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies and appliances that enhance sustainability and a healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's website (www.singlepoint.com) and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.



Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the Company, the spinoff of nonenergy related assets, qualification for a national exchange, and future expansion, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.



Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.



