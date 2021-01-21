SinglePoint Releases New Corporate Presentation Highlighting Focus on Solar and Alternative Energy

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2021 --SinglePoint Inc. (OTC:SING) ("SinglePoint" or the "Company"), a company focused on providing renewable energy solutions, announced the release of its new corporate presentation, now available on the Company's website here.



"2021 is poised to be a transformational year for SinglePoint. Our team continues to build momentum and execute on the strategic objectives set out in front of us, including but not limited to, uplisting to a national exchange, establishing a leadership position in the renewable energy sector, and driving shareholder value and long-term growth. As we continue to move forward, we are fully committed to raising awareness of SinglePoint in the investment community and executing a fundamental, strategic investor relations program. We are grateful for the continued support of our shareholders and remain excited about the future of SinglePoint," commented Wil Ralston, President of SinglePoint.



SinglePoint, through its majority owned subsidiary, SinglePoint Direct Solar, operating as Direct Solar of America is focused on providing renewable energy solutions to consumers and small commercial businesses and growing its national footprint, which has grown to operate in 38 states in U.S. during 2020 alone. Through the execution of this model, the Company is leveraging synergistic acquisitions and partnerships to generate revenue in the solar industry by providing renewable energy solutions to consumers and small businesses.



With its initial focus in solar energy, the Company is building a foundation for future expansion opportunities including energy storage, charge points for electric vehicles and solar as a subscription.



About SinglePoint Inc.

SinglePoint Inc. is a company focused on providing renewable energy solutions to consumers and small commercial businesses. SinglePoint is committed to building the largest network of renewable energy solutions and modernizing the traditional model. For more information, visit the Company's website (www.singlepoint.com) and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.



Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the Company, the spinoff of non-energy related assets, qualification for a national exchange, and future expansion, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.



Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.



