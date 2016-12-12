Jeffersonville, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2016 --SingleSource IT LLC has signed an agreement with Pearson VUE, the computer-based testing (CBT) business of Pearson, to test candidates pursuing key industry certifications from leading IT programs, such as Cisco, CompTIA, EMC, HP, LPI, Oracle and VMware.



Pearson VUE believes testing and certification is at the heart of the learning experience, and SingleSource IT LLC will play its part by offering accessible and secure testing to candidates.



Pearson VUE's advanced system administers exams on behalf of hundreds of businesses, boards and organizations around the globe through the world's largest most secure test center network. The system enables candidates to register and reschedule their tests online or through a Pearson VUE call center.



"We're very excited about our new partnership with Pearson VUE, said Michael Hart, Managing Partner at SingleSource IT LLC "The Pearson VUE Testing System is the most powerful available and gives us unparalleled control and flexibility over our ability to manage our business our way and the agreement means we can easily offer same-day testing, or bring testing to our customers' locations. We're pleased to partner with a company whose industry status, technology and passion for excellence will allow us to provide even greater service for our customers."



The list of certification tests available from test sponsors through the Pearson VUE system is continually growing. Test results are quickly transmitted back, ensuring the candidate's certification status is promptly updated.



Ray Murray, Vice President - Business Development, Pearson VUE said, "We are proud to welcome SingleSource IT LLC to the rapidly growing global network of Pearson VUE Authorized Test Centers. Together, we are providing even more candidates with the opportunity to obtain meaningful certifications and advance their careers."



Pearson VUE delivery of exams has continued to increase rapidly in recent years, with the company delivering 10 million exams in 2011.