Singularity Networks Announces DevOps Update: Elevation Core Lets Users Pay as They Grow

Lone Tree, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2018 --Want to Leverage the power of contextual network performance visibility right away, without waiting for a traditional on-premise installation? Elevation's proprietary platform is now available on a subscription basis for DevOps customers, with a totally FREE starter option.



Add NPM to the APM toolkit.



Singularity Networks has just released Elevation Core, putting the power of Elevation into a SaaS method of delivery that customers with a strong cloud presence can leverage. If one needs an affordable, cloud-based solution, Elevation Core makes it easy to add NPM to your APM.



With a monthly per-host price, DevOps of all shapes and sizes can enjoy the benefit of real-time network performance visibility that is not only easy on the budget but accessible 24/7 right from the Data Dog or other APM dashboard. With Elevation Core's cloud-based subscription, the DevOps group gets deep insight into crucial network monitoring information without having to go through a network team. Without any extra effort, Elevation Core expands knowledge about how the network impacts the application in real-time by displaying trends, anomalies, and aggregated numbers right there on an APM dashboard.



Improve the customer experience and have control.



As a DevOps client, users have to contact their network group for information, a practice that's not only inefficient but puts them in a position to rely on others for critical data. Elevation Core's SaaS model puts important network and security details at the fingertips day and night. By understanding how the network impacts applications, customers can make adjustments to create the best user experience across multiple environments.



Elevation Core has three pricing options, allowing users to test the service at their own pace. This subscription model is perfect for DevOps who wish to spread the costs of NPM over their annual budget—plus there's no licensing or support fees. Want to try before buying? Start with the free tier to deploy at no cost, and when customers see the true value of Elevation Core, they can start loading the agents across their enterprise and move to a paid tier when they're ready for full-scale deployment.



Elevation Core supports multiple web browsers, and within UI and data fields that are customizable, customers are never limited to a static framework. The pay-now model gives fast implementation and the freedom to exit if not totally satisfied, so there's no real risk. If at some point users want to integrate Elevation on-premise, it's always an option.



Try Elevation Core for FREE



See how Singularity Networks' new pay-now SaaS platform can make jobs easier, help DevOps team achieve self-sufficiency and give greater visibility via the tools already used. To add Elevation Core to a APM dashboard, customers need only visit the APM provider's website and download Singularity agents for their hosts.



About Elevation

Singularity Networks' Elevation was designed as a platform to bring diverse data sets together. Through "out of the box" integrations with network, security, and application monitoring solutions, customers are leveraging the platform to deliver a higher level of customer experience across their modern application stacks. The Elevation product family includes Elevation Core, Elevation Enterprise, and Elevation MSP. Learn More



About Singularity Networks

Singularity Networks was founded by Dave Mitchell, Bill Sella and Jim Sella, three of the nation's leading systems engineers who helped build several Silicon Valley and Internet backbone giants. In Singularity's innovative platform Elevation™, information from multiple sources is combined to analyze operational and security data for MSPs and enterprises, essentially making their networks and application data more contextual, easier and faster to work with.



Contact:

Bill Sella

bill@singularity.cx

303-257-1226