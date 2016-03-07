Sink Buddies Seek Kickstarter Funding to Introduce the First Faucet Attachment That Lets Kids Wash Up Independently

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2016 --Almost all parents of young kids around the world are well aware of the problems their little ones face while using the sink. As their arms are too short, these kids often need help washing their hands or opening/closing the faucet. Parents of three children, Stephen and Angeles claim that they have recently invented Inky, the world's first faucet attachment that helps the kids use the sink on their own.



A patent pending device, Inky can be attached easily to the faucet. Just by touching Inky's tentacle, kids can receive a temperature-controlled stream of clean water for washing their hands. The inventors feel that Inky can also be extremely useful for kids and adults with special needs.



At present, the product is in the testing phase to ensure that all the tentacles control water flow and automatically shut the water after use. They need $85,000 to start the next production run of Inky. A Kickstarter campaign has been launched recently to support this project. Proceeds from the campaign will be spent on manufacturing, safety certification, and distribution of the improved product. This project will only be funded if at least $85,000 is pledged by March 30, 2016.



Inviting financial support from the backers, Stephen states, "We have been able to manufacture an initial round of Inky prototypes and the responses have been super-positive! We think Inky is something that little kids and their parents should have the opportunity to experience, and we're asking for help from the Kickstarter community to make this a reality."



About Sink Buddy

A former mechanical engineer turned film editor; Stephen married the brains of the operation, Angeles, five years ago. Three kids later, the couple is ready to introduce Inky to as many families as possible.