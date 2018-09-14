Lincolnshire, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2018 --Sinq Technologies, a home care software and services company based outside Chicago, is not only improving and strengthening its web portal and reporting capabilities beyond Electronic Visit Verification, but it is also experiencing a burgeoning presence in Virginia. While Sinq's recent upward trend of popularity and collaborative relationships can be attributed to industry-leading technology in home care, Matt Tipples believes it reflects Sinq establishing itself as a traditional, hands-on, provider and patient-centered technology company.



"Our collaborative efforts within Virginia are quite impressive. Based on feedback from our clients, they really appreciate the attention we afford them while going through the introductory phases and training sessions. The EVV process alone takes time, patience, and more time. We don't believe in handing providers and home care aides manuals and letting them fend for themselves. Our technology, the CareSinq app, our specialized portals and reporting capabilities are so dynamic and richer than EVV-only platforms that much learning is necessary for all parties involved," notes Matt Tipples, Business Development Executive for Sinq Technologies.



In additional to the Sinq's exceptional service, Matt views Sinq's collaborative technology as a major driver for success in Virginia. "We build amazing technology with the providers, aides, and patients in mind. Our tenet has always revolved around Transparency. Better information transparency across care management teams and home health providers improves member outcomes while reducing FWA. We work with our clients to achieve that goal, and our technology is customizable for that reason. Yes, EVV will be a mandate, but providers want to have long-term, positive outcomes in addition to EVV. That is what makes Sinq stand out in this industry, and why our chemistry is strong in Virginia."



Sinq has recently signed with multiple home care providers throughout Virginia. One provider, Alpha Health Resource in Annandale, Virginia is excited about the vast potential a collaboration with Sinq will have on business and quality of care for patients. "Working with Alpha has been a great experience," states Matt. "Building a relationship with Alpha for the common goal of providing quality home care while utilizing advanced home care technology exists as Sinq's overall advantage over other vendors in this industry."



Sinq Technologies is also excited to showcase their product at this year's Virginia Association of Home Care and Hospice conference on September 25 in Glen Allen, Virginia. "Our presence at VAHC conferences has been very rewarding. Everyone associated with VAHC is helpful, hard-working, and assists in every way possible. We really enjoy the experience of demonstrating our product and speaking with home care providers and home care aides who will be in the field using our technology."



Sinq anticipates further growth in Virginia as well as across the United States.



The VAHC conference will be held at Hilton Garden Inn, 4050 Cox Road, Glen Allen, Virginia from 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM.



