Sinq's EvS Technology Goes Beyond Minimal EVV Requirement for 21st Century Cures Act

Lincolnshire, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/18/2018 --Sinq Technologies, a home health care software and services company, is confident that its unique home care app and customizable EvS platform will elevate the home health care technology industry.



Sinq's Electronically verified Services (EvS) technology includes complete, customizable, configurable, and collaborative capabilities that comprise a holistic solution that can be adapted to providers' unique needs to achieve quality, and transparent care for the entire care team. Sinq aims to distinguish itself as a value-added, home health care technology powerhouse intent upon shifting the EVV-centric dialogue that is currently dominating home care to the proverbial elephant in the room: a real long-term conversation about value-based, outcome-oriented, results-driven potential and advantages of quality home care technology.



On May 16, The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services released its Informational Bulletin and FAQs to assist states in the implementation strategies for the education and training concerning EVV requirements under the 21st Cures Act. Section 12006(b) of the 21st Century Cures Act mandates the use of Electronic Visit Verification for PCS and HHCS to reduce Fraud, Waste, and Abuse. Matt Tipples, Business Development Executive for Sinq Technologies, notes, "While EVV is a useful tool to verify basic services are being provided without negligence in care or funding, the focus on EVV overshadows the tremendous capabilities involved with home care technology."



Matt believes the eagerness of many providers and states to be compliant by the January 1, 2019 deadline, and with the added pressure of CMS strongly recommending a 90-day training period, may cause them to rush into a sizeable contract with a technology company to address a short-term solution, and may overlook positive, long-term outcomes involved with the expansive landscape of home health care and the role of technology. "All home health care technology companies have an EVV module," states Matt, "but what sets one tech company apart from others is its entire software platform, and the services it provides for clients."



Clearly evident is that Sinq views the EVVcapability of its EvS platform as a commoditized tip of the sphere. Prashanth Donepudi, a Sinq co-founder, explains, "The heart of our platform mirrors our core observation that real-time information is necessary to drive real-time intervention. Information transparency is what moves the needle from eliminating waste to creating value for individuals, their Providers, and their Payors alike."



Sinq promotes its integrated mobile, portal, and telephonic solution anchored by enterprise integration capabilities, delivering and collecting enriching information at each interaction. Prashanth adds, "If we miss the opportunity to look beyond EVV compliance, we are all missing the point."