Sinus Infection? Maybe NOT!

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2014 --Recently, using advanced, state-of-the-art 3D technology, Raintree Dental of North Scottsdale was able to diagnose a patient’s chronic sinus infection symptoms as tooth-related and take corrective action to bring the patient relief after four months of suffering. As the leader for health-focused dentistry in North Scottsdale, Raintree Dental’s commitment to its patients goes beyond beautiful smiles.



3D technology, while relatively new to dentistry, has already radically transformed the way that dentists can gather information, with the result being an ability to diagnose and treat in a manner that previously could not even be imagined. The transformation from interpreting two-dimensional information to diagnosing using 3-D imaging, which allows for visualization of all structures in any given field, is a quantum leap ... and one that has forever altered the way dentistry is practiced.



