Fredericksburg, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/01/2013 --EtherSpeak, Inc., a leading provider of IP telecommunications services to businesses throughout North America, announced today the interoperability certification of Zultys' advanced IP PBXs with EtherSpeak's Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) trunking solution for businesses.



"We are excited to continue the success of our long standing relationship with Zultys through this interop certification," noted Neil Darling, CEO of EtherSpeak. "Our ZipTrunk platform is able to accommodate even the busiest of technical personnel due to our extremely easy setups taking less than a few hours for a client to be up and running. We look forward to offering our suite of voice, video, fax and disaster recovery services to Zultys clients, now as a certified partner.”



EtherSpeak is poised as a certified provider of SIP trunking for Zultys’ Enterprise class of IP phone systems, most notably the widely acclaimed MX 250. Through this interoperability, businesses can take advantage of a full suite of efficient and easy-to-use business class functionality such as voice, video, IM, presence, and mobility with smartphones and tablets. Such an offering streamlines collaboration and communication throughout organizations of any size - from small business to corporate enterprise.



Steve Francis, Zultys Chief Sales & Marketing Officer comments, “Zultys and Etherspeak have a long standing business relationship and today, having them as a certified SIP Service partner allows us to expand our market reach, especially considering their ability for mobile interoperability. We are happy to have Etherspeak as a certified partner and look forward to the continued relationship as well as working jointly to expand both of our businesses.”



About EtherSpeak

EtherSpeak, Inc. is an IP communications service provider. As a leading SIP trunk provider, they are recognized for their innovative offering by many leading UC companies. EtherSpeak provides managed IP connectivity options, IP PBX hosting, call encryption, disaster recovery services and fax connectivity services. For more information about EtherSpeak, please visit: www.ietherspeak.com.



About Zultys

Zultys is the global provider of a true all-in-one unified communications solution. Innovative, reliable and scalable, Zultys IP phone systems integrate voice, video, data and mobility — in a single appliance — to optimize collaboration for businesses of all sizes. Zultys delivers a powerful, feature-rich communications system that is easy-to-use, deploy and maintain. Zultys is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices around the world. To learn more, visit www.zultys.com.