Educated as a systems engineer at the University of Pennsylvania, author Jennifer Thompson turned her scientifically trained mind on healing herself from an extreme, mysterious and exceedingly uncomfortable skin condition through the very same raw, green principles and recipes she shares in this just released volume.



Thompson has work with raw food, juices, smoothies, and detox for over two decades, leveraging her own success to help other people to heal and recover from a diverse array of health conditions, including those who merely wish to enhance their daily lives through healthier eating. In addition to writing, Thompson shares her expertise worldwide by conducting lectures, workshops, professional trainings, and offering one-on-one consultations at some of the world's most respected health and detox centers. In addition, she sees private clients in person and remotely by appointment. Thompson's creative approach to wellness through food, her original raw recipes and time saving lifestyle tips can be found on her popular website, healthybliss.net.



In response to her clients' requests for a reliable 'bible' to consult for preparing Thompson's delicious and easy to make healthy concoctions, Thompson wrote Green Smoothies For Dummies as a beginner's guide to the world of drinkable greens. In easy to read language, incorporating ingredients accessible the world over, Thompson explains the benefits of green smoothies, and provides over 90 delectable recipes designed to make anyone 'eat their greens' with pleasure, and even crave vegetables instead of carbs.



Rather than merely offering recipes to follow, Thompson provides a comprehensive education in the benefits of green eating, introducing the bountiful flavors and therapeutic properties of each ingredient, as well as how to combine these most effectively for complete nutrition.



Readers of the book have expressed great enthusiasm already:



"It's really all you will ever need in an information/recipe smoothie book."

N. Montgomery, New Jersey



"Exactly what I was looking for! This book is extremely easy to understand and use. The recipes are straightforward, easy to make and the ingredients are available in a normal grocery store."

K. Lam, New York



"With viruses and bacteria seeming to lurk everywhere these days, it's never been more essential than ever to know how to give your immune system a good kick…There are enough recipes here to go three months without repeating…"

D. Long, Pennsylvania



Industry experts are also impressed: "There has not been 5 minutes where I am not saying to myself 'I didn't know that…wait….I didn't know THAT!,'" says Carol Lustig of The Fit Vegetarian. "I have tried smoothies before but I just didn't feel well or they left me feeling really bloated. Now I know why. I was just following recipes, not understanding what fruits or vegetables were going to work with my body. Thompson's book lets anyone customize the specific ingredients that actually address what is going with your own body and make smart choices to improve your health."



