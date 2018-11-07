Sips Eco Panels Provides Detailed Information on SIPs to Interested Customers, Along with FAQ Page

Fife, Scotland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/07/2018 --Sips Eco Panels has long lived up to its motto: 'Affordable energy efficient homes for the future. Built today.' The company has been known as a leading and respected manufacturer of structural insulated panels for many years, and it has been able to guide and help numerous customers find the right structural insulated panels for their specific needs.



But while SIPs, as structural insulated panels are also known, have become even more in demand today with many homeowners and building owners, not many people are entirely aware of their uses and benefits. Some may have an idea of where and how they can be used, but not many are fully knowledgeable about the real benefits brought by structural insulated panels.



Sips Eco Panels is one company which seeks to change this by providing any interested individual or prospective customer with all the information they need about SIPs and what they can really do. All the necessary information about structural insulated panels is available on the Sips Eco Panels website, and the detailed information includes a description of SIPs and what they are as well as their uses for homes (including new builds and existing builds) and how they can be utilised for extensions, cladding, roofs, and more.



Along with detailed and precise information about structural insulated panels, Sips Eco Panels also provides its website visitors with a comprehensive and extensive FAQ page. The FAQ page of Sips Eco Panels contains invaluable additional information about structural insulated panels, including answers to questions such as how much they cost, what form of insulation they use, what their U-values are, their benefits, available sizes, and fire safety.



Sips Eco Panels even offers testimonials for customers who would like to hear what other customers have to say, and it also provides technical information about structural insulated panels as well as information and guidance for developers and self-builders. Additionally, Sips Eco Panels offers free quotes for those who are seriously considering taking advantage of structural insulated panels today.



About Sips Eco Panels

Sips Eco Panels is a leading producer of structural insulated panels which are not only ecologically-friendly but long-lasting and durable as well. With its factories in Edinburgh, the company can easily deliver SIP panels to different locations in the UK. For more information on SIPs panels UK, visit the Sips Eco Panels website.