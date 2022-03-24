SIREN and MAN PLUS Dietary Supplements for Women and Men Now Available on Walmart.com and OneLavi.com

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2022 --SIREN Living, which is introducing the health benefits of its SIREN and MAN PLUS supplements at ECRM's "Weight Management, Nutrition, and Vitamin Program" this week, understands there is a difference between men and women.



First, SIREN Living developed dietary supplements just for women.



Jane Culbertson and her daughter, Rebecca, developed SIREN Vitality and Wellness to meet women's nutritional needs.



"We realized that the dietary supplements on the market didn't understand what women needed," said Jane Culbertson, a co-founder of JDS Wholesale Ltd. based in the United Kingdom, which makes SIREN and MAN PLUS supplements. "My daughter and I wanted to find the right balance that women needed."



Their first product, SIREN: Vitality and Wellness, which has been a huge success in the United Kingdom, is an all-natural dietary supplement for women who want to feel better and have more energy.



"We then developed Summer Skin Plus and Hair, Skin, and Nails for women," Jane Culbertson said. "After the successful launches of these products, we realized that men should have supplements to meet their needs."



Just this year, JDS Wholesale Ltd. introduced its MAN PLUS product line.



"We recently entered the U.S. market with both SIREN and MAN PLUS dietary supplements," said Steven Robinson, a co-founder of JDS Wholesale Ltd., "American consumers can already find our products on Walmart.com and OneLavi.com."



Walmart.com and OneLavi.com offer several MAN PLUS and SIREN supplements, but all six products are expected to be online shortly:



1) MAN PLUS: Health and Vitality, which contains natural ingredients for men who want to improve their stamina and performance.



2) MAN PLUS: Hair, Skin & Nails, which is fortified with amino acids, collagen, biotin, and zinc.



3) MAN PLUS: Summer Skin Plus, which provides a summer tan with minimal sun exposure, contains copper, vitamin C, iron, riboflavin, and selenium.



4) SIREN: Vitality & Wellness, a vegan-approved, all-natural dietary supplement, is for women who want to feel better and have more energy.



5) SIREN: Hair, Skin & Nails, which is fortified with amino acids, collagen, biotin, and zinc.



6) SIREN: Summer Skin Plus, which provides a summer tan with minimal sun exposure, contains copper, vitamin C, iron, riboflavin, and selenium.



SIREN products are gluten-free and contain 100 percent natural ingredients. SIREN: Vitality and Wellness is vegan, while MAN PLUS AND SIREN Summer Skin Plus is vegetarian-friendly.



"We are excited that men and women now have dietary supplements they need and want," said Jane Culbertson, the co-founder of the United Kingdom company. "We are looking forward to the feedback we get from the retail buyers at the ECRM event."



To purchase SIREN and MAN PLUS products, visit Walmart.com or OneLavi.com, an online boutique for beauty, health, and wellness products.



About SIREN LIVING

SIREN Living is a health and wellness company in the United Kingdom that has developed dietary supplements just for women and men: SIREN Living and MAN PLUS, which are available on OneLavi.com and Walmart.com. The supplements are for: Health and Vitality, Hair, Skin, and Nails, and Summer Skin Plus.