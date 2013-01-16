Sirius XM Radio Inc. & Cisco Systems, Inc. Trend Analysis Reports: (NASDAQ: SIRI), (NASDAQ: CSCO)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2013 --Sirius XM Radio Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) had its estimated price increased by UBS AG to $4.00. The company presently has a “buy” ranking on the shares. Separately, analysts at Zacks reaffirmed a neutral ranking on shares of Sirius XM Radio.



Sirius XM Radio (SIRI) announced that stand-up comedy superstar Kevin Hart will sit down for a Q&A session with a select group of SiriusXM listeners at the SiriusXM studios in New York City.



Sirius XM Radio Inc. is the world's largest radio broadcaster measured by revenue and has 23.9 million subscribers. SiriusXM creates and broadcasts commercial-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; exclusive talk and entertainment; and the most comprehensive Latin music, sports and talk programming in radio.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) was upgraded to "outperform" from "neutral," and received a price-target hike to $25 from $21 at Baird. William Blair lifted the stock to "outperform" from "market perform." UBS upwardly revised its price target to $23.50 from $22. Analysts at MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems. They have a $25.00 price target on the stock.



Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet protocol (IP)-based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology (IT) industry and provide services associated with these products and their use. It provides a line of products for transporting data, voice, and video within buildings, across campuses, and around the world.



