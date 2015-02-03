Neenah, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/03/2015 --SiteKitty is a Wisconsin-based digital marketing consulting firm that specializes in generating leads, sales, and profit for businesses. They are dedicated to helping small business owners understand and create a unique marketing strategy that will develop measurable results. While many web design agencies focus on nice looks and pageviews; SiteKitty focuses on driving leads, sales, and profits instead.



SiteKitty is pleased to announce that they are celebrating their one-year anniversary and are currently thanking their past and future clients for their continued support. Within the last year, SiteKitty has developed an unprecedented name for themselves with in the digital marketing industry. Their clients are constantly remarking positively about their experience with the consulting firm. Most recently a SiteKitty client said the following; "Thank you, it looks great. Everything has been crazy and I've never been busier! Which is wonderful because what you're doing is working."



SiteKitty navigates the complexities that make up a marketing plan to ensure successful results by following four simple steps; determining the best method for reaching the target audience, rebuilding the website, create targeted messaging, and generating leads. SiteKitty specializes in a number of digital marketing services including complete lead generation funnels, website design, search engine optimization, Google AdWords, Facebook advertising, email marketing, and more. The founder of SiteKitty, Alex Nelson, said the following of his company; "We are more than just regular consultants. We share the tools small businesses need to move forward and we are in this together for the long haul."



About Alex Nelson

Alex Nelson, the SiteKitty founder is a forward-thinker and successful entrepreneur in his own right. He is uniquely qualified to help make small businesses successful by using his results-oriented method rather than focusing solely on looks. His specialization is the power to visualize the resolution to business problems whether large or small. The SiteKitty office is located in Neenah, Wisconsin.



